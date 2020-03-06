COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside drops two in Alabama

MORNINGSIDE DROPS TWO IN ALABAMA: The Mustangs were held scoreless until the seventh inning by Lyon and dropped a college softball game 7-4 to Lyon in action at Gulf Shores, Ala. Saturday.

Later in the afternoon, Morningside played to a 2-2 tie through five innings but gave up a run in the sixth and fell 3-2 to LSU Alexandria.

Lyon scored twice in the top of the first inning and held that lead until the seventh frame when it added five more to lead 7-0. The Mustangs got a two-run double from Cortney Joiner and a run-scoring single in the seven but saw their rally fall short.

Hallie Misiaszek got the pitching starter for Morningside and gave up nine hits and a walk while fanning two. The Mustangs played later Saturday against LSU Alexandria.

Cameron had another RBI in the loss to LSU Alexandria as did Sydney Petersen, who had two hits. Kelsey Spongberg also chipped with two hits for Morningside (10-6). Lisa Bolton and Katherine Wurtz shared the pitching duties for the Mustangs and combined to give up seven hits.

Morningside takes on Culver-Stockton and Martin Methodist in further action in Gulf Shores Sunday.