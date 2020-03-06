COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside drops two in Alabama

MORNINGSIDE DROPS TWO IN ALABAMA: The Mustangs were held scoreless until the seventh inning by Lyon and dropped a college softball game 7-4 to Lyon in action at Gulf Shores, Ala. Saturday.
Later in the afternoon, Morningside played to a 2-2 tie through five innings but gave up a run in the sixth and fell 3-2 to LSU Alexandria.
Lyon scored twice in the top of the first inning and held that lead until the seventh frame when it added five more to lead 7-0. The Mustangs got a two-run double from Cortney Joiner and a run-scoring single in the seven but saw their rally fall short.
Hallie Misiaszek got the pitching starter for Morningside and gave up nine hits and a walk while fanning two. The Mustangs played later Saturday against LSU Alexandria.
Cameron had another RBI in the loss to LSU Alexandria as did Sydney Petersen, who had two hits. Kelsey Spongberg also chipped with two hits for Morningside (10-6). Lisa Bolton and Katherine Wurtz shared the pitching duties for the Mustangs and combined to give up seven hits.
Morningside takes on Culver-Stockton and Martin Methodist in further action in Gulf Shores Sunday.
DORDT 4, SIMPSON (CALIF.) 2: Emma Veenstra hit a two-run single in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Defenders went on to win in a college softball game played in Tucson, Ariz. Saturday.
Veenstra, Marissa Vander Berg and Natalie Fopma each had two hits to pace the Dordt (9-3). Abby Kraemer got the pitching win fanning two batters while giving up eight hits and one walk.
After a day off Sunday, Dordt will take on Texas Wesleyan and Indiana Tech in Tucson Monday.
LAKE FOREST 3, BUENA VISTA 1: Lake Forest scored three times in the first inning and made the early offense hold up in college softball action in Rosemont, Ill. Saturday.
The Beavers scored once in the fourth inning when Michaela Mason led off the frame with a double and scored on Shelby Gunther's infield single.
The Beavers (4-4) played Wisconsin-Stout later Saturday. In late action Friday, the Beavers edged Wisconsin-Oshkosh 3-2 behind a strong pitching performance by Peyton Gross who stuck out five and held off a late UWO rally for the victory.
CAMPBELLSVILLE (KY.) 4, MORNINGSIDE 2: Campbellsville scored four times in the sixth inning to overcome a 2-0 Mustang lead and held on to win in college softball action at Gulf Shores, Ala., Friday.
Morningside (9-3) scored solo runs in the first and fifth innings to take the lead but a two-run triple but Hannah Judd highlighted the big inning for Campbellsville.
Carson Cameron and Lexie Stolen each had two hits and drove in a run for the Mustangs. Taylor Richer also had two hits for Morningside, which played Bethel later Friday.