OMAHA - Morningside opened its Great Plains Athletic Conference softball play with a 12-3, 7-0 sweep of College of St. Mary in a doubleheader played at Roy Smith Field Friday.
The Mustangs lashed out 14 hits, five of them home runs in the opener while Paige Lansink pitched a five-hit shut out in the nightcap to complete the sweep.
Rebecca Riley hit a pair of homers and drove in four in the opener while Mackenzie Lose, Lexie Stolen and Ashton Whited also had round trippers. Hallie Misiaszek got the pitching win in the opener, fanning seven batters along the way.
Ellie Cropley had a home run in the second game to provide an offensive spark in the second game for Morningside (7-4 overall).
MOUNT MARTY 3-2, BRIAR CLIFF 2-1: The Lancers came away with a pair of one-run wins in Great Plains Conference softball games played in Yankton, S.D. Friday.
Mount Marty (11-11 overall and 2-2 GPAC) won the both game in walk off fashion scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh inning of the opener after the Chargers had taken the lead in the top of the frame on a solo home run by Madison Deane. The Lancers tied the game on an RBI single by Rylee Denomy and then plated the winning run on another single by Rylee Denomy. Deane had three hits and gave BCU a 1-2 lead in the scond inning with an RBI single.
Denomy again was the hero in the nightcap, driving in the winning run on a fielders choice grounder. Briar Cliff (3-12 overall and 0-2 GPAC) had a 1-0 lead going into the seventh inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Lanae Shiley in the fifth inning that scored Johanna Vaske who doubled to lead off the frame. Mount Marty forced extra innings after a sacrifice fly byt Alazea Serrano in the seventh.
Denomy was the winning pitcher in the second game, giving up four hits while Shiley took the loss for BCU, also surrendering four safeties.
NORTHEASTERN STATE 2, WAYNE STATE 0: Northeastern State held Wayne State to just four hits as the Riverhawks blanked the Wildcats 2-0 Friday at the Emporia State Softball Classic in Kansas. NESU is now 19-12 while WSC drops to 9-8.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Northeastern State struck for two runs on four hits to take a 2-0 lead.
Wayne State will play two more games Saturday at the Emporia State Classic, battling Pittsburg State at 12:30 p.m. and Central Missouri in a 3 p.m. contest.