ABERDEEN, S.D. - Morningside used an eight-run sixth inning to wrap up the opener 13-1 but stranded seven runners and dropped the night cap 3-2 to split a Great Plains Conference softball twin bill Saturday played at the Presentation Dome.
In the opener, Lexie Stolen and Ashton Whited hit home runs and the Mustangs bashed out 14 hits to cruise. Ellie Cropley and Carson Cameron each had three hits in the first game and drove in two runs each. Hallie Misiaszek got the pitching win in the first game, giving up two hits and a walk while fanning four over six innings.
Morningside grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning of the second game when Cortney Joiners's single
drove home Rebecca Riley. The Tigers scored three times to take the lead for good in the third inning, getting all three runs after the first two batters of the frame struck out. Dakota Wesleyan (7-19 overall and 2-4 GPAC) loaded the bases with a pair of two-out singles and a walk ahead of a two-run double by Alyson VanderPol. A third Tiger run came home on an error.
The Mustangs pulled to within 3-2 in the sixth inning when Morgan Nixon singled and came around on a triple by Mackenzie Lose. Morningside got a two-out double from Cropley in the seventh inning but could not advance her any further and dropped to 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the GPAC.
SOUTH DAKOTA 7-10, FORT WAYNE 0-0: The Coyotes warm up a raw, windy day with a doubleheader sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne in their Summit League softball home opener Saturday afternoon at Nygaard Field.
Alexis Devers threw a complete game shutout in the opener and Dustie Durham faced two batters over the minimum in the nightcap to complete the sweep with a five-inning win. Devers (7-9) gave up seven hits and struck out five while Durham improved to 9-6.
Lauren Eamiguel had a triple in each game of the set and was 3-for-3 with three walks. Alyssa Fernandez also had three RBI and had three hits and three walks on the day as USD improved to 4-1 in the Summit and 21-17 overall.
The teams wrap up a three-game series Sunday at 11 a.m.