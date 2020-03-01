COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside sufferes first loss, wins two

MORNINGSIDE GOES 2-2: The Morningside softball was able to sweep Avila this weekend with 10-4 and 3-1 victories but the Mustangs suffered their first losses of the season, dropping both of their games against Benedictine. Morningside lost 4-3 on Saturday and then dropped a 6-4 game on Sunday.
Morningside is still 10-2 on the season after the four games in Kansas City.
The game against Avila on Saturday was tied at 3-3. Then Ellie Cropley, Carson Cameron, Josie Baxter and Lexie Stolen all drove in runs to give the Mustangs a 10-3 advantage.
Cameron went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, three RBIs and a home run. Stolen had two hits and two RBIs and Carrington Engtringer had two hits and scored two runs. Pitcher Hallie Misiaszek went the distance as she had nine strikeouts. She allowed only four hits and walked one.
Benedictine spoiled Morningside's 9-0 start to the season with three runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 4-3 victory. Cameron was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the loss and Kelsey Spongberg hit a home run as she went 2-for-3.
Alex Nelson and Katherine Wurtz combined to hold Avila to only three hits. Nelson went the first five innings, giving up only two hits. Wurtz pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit. Neither walked a batter. Entringer hit a double and had an RBI and Ashtod Whited scored a run and had an RBI. Cameron drove in a run.
Morningside had a 4-1 lead after the sixth inning but Benedictine scored five runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 6-4 victory.
BRIAR CLIFF GOES 2-1: Briar Cliff beat Bethel 5-2 on Saturday and followed that up with a 6-3 win over Cleary on Sunday. The Chargers trip to Clermont, Florida, ended with a 2-1 loss to Siena Heights on Sunday.
Briar Cliff improves to 4-3 on the season.
Alayna Allen went all seven innings in the 5-2 win over Bethal, allowing one earned run on five hits, walking only two and striking out 11. She also drove in two runs. Joselyn Chronic was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Alexis Westercamp was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Nicole Wiles was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Helaina Johnson and Rachele Heaton each had an RBI.
In the win over Cleary, Summer Williams was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored and Chronic was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Wiles and Bailey Nichols each scored a run and had an RBI and Heaton, Westercamp and Allen each drove in a run.
USD'S WIN STREAK SNAPPED: New Mexico snapped South Dakota's six-game winning streak on Saturday with a 7-6 eight-inning victory. Then New Mexico defeated the Coyotes 6-4 on Sunday. USD is now 11-10 on the season.
South Dakota and New Mexico scored six runs apiece in the first four innings of game two, but not again until Lobo first baseman Lauren Wilmert lifted a fly ball to left field that was deep enough to score Skylar Jenkins with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Coyotes went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position during the final three frames. Alexis Devers allowed one hit and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings of relief, but wasn’t rewarded with a win. Jenkins started the eighth inning on second base and was bunted to third before Wilmert’s winning fly.
Lauren Eamiguel was 4-for-5 against New Mexico, the first four-hit effort of her career and first Coyote with four hits in a game since 2017. She brought Camille Fowler home with a base hit in the second to tie the game at 2-2 and delivered a two-run single in the fourth that cut New Mexico’s lead to 6-5. Courtney Wilson was 3-for-5 for USD, her second three-hit game of the season.
In the 6-4, Eamiguel was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. She has hit safely in 10 straight games, going 20-for-32 (.625) with 16 RBIs and 11 runs scored in that span.
WSC DROPS 2: Wayne State dropped to 5-10 on the season as the Wildcats lost a 10-2 five-inning contest to Drury after losing to Northeastern State 11-4 earlier on Sunday. Megan Medhus was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Blair Shanks was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Halley Rindom was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Molly Chevalier was 2-for-3. Abby Pressgrove scored a run and had an RBI.
In the loss to Drury, WSC had five hits in the contest, led by Ashley Hernandez, who was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Kim Vidlak singled and scored the other Wildcat run. Kamryn Sparks and Michaela Smith both added singles.
Despite matching a season-high with 14 hits, Wayne State lost to Northeastern State 11-4.
Hernandez was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats while Vidlak finished 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI. Kortney Buresh was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Molli Vasa doubled and scored a run.
BVU SWEPT: Buena Vista was swept by Calvin 10-1 and 6-1 on Saturday. Buena Vista falls to 1-3 on the season.
In the 10-1 loss, BVU was held to only four hits. Sydney Carroll scored a run and had an RBI.
In the 6-1 loss, Mckynze Hansen was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Carlee Guyett hit a double and had an RBI.