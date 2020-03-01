COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside sufferes first loss, wins two

Morningside had a 4-1 lead after the sixth inning but Benedictine scored five runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 6-4 victory.

BRIAR CLIFF GOES 2-1: Briar Cliff beat Bethel 5-2 on Saturday and followed that up with a 6-3 win over Cleary on Sunday. The Chargers trip to Clermont, Florida, ended with a 2-1 loss to Siena Heights on Sunday.

Briar Cliff improves to 4-3 on the season.

Alayna Allen went all seven innings in the 5-2 win over Bethal, allowing one earned run on five hits, walking only two and striking out 11. She also drove in two runs. Joselyn Chronic was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Alexis Westercamp was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Nicole Wiles was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Helaina Johnson and Rachele Heaton each had an RBI.

In the win over Cleary, Summer Williams was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored and Chronic was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Wiles and Bailey Nichols each scored a run and had an RBI and Heaton, Westercamp and Allen each drove in a run.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

USD'S WIN STREAK SNAPPED: New Mexico snapped South Dakota's six-game winning streak on Saturday with a 7-6 eight-inning victory. Then New Mexico defeated the Coyotes 6-4 on Sunday. USD is now 11-10 on the season.