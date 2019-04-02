SIOUX CITY -- Morningside swept Dakota State on Tuesday, winning the first game 11-1 and then taking the second game 11-1. Morningside improved to 11-6 on the season and Dakota State fell to 4-19.
In the first game, Alex Nelson went all five innings, giving up one run on four hits, walking nobody and striking out four.
Mackenzie Lose hit a home run and a double for Morningside and scored twice. Ellie Cropley hit a double and scored a run and Morgan Nixon was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Cortney Joiner hit a double, had two RBIs and scored a run and Carrington Entringer hit a double and scored a run. Lexi Stolen scored twice and Kelsey Spongberg was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Josie Baxter drove in a run and Rebecca Riley had an RBI and scored a run.
Iowa State beats USD
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State freshman Kasey Simpson hit her first two collegiate home runs and drove in seven in leading the Cyclones to a quick 9-1 win against South Dakota Tuesday at Cyclone Sports Complex.
Simpson hit a grand slam in the first inning, a solo shot in the fourth, and had a walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Simpson entered play with four RBIs all season and left with 11.
Kaylee Bosworth also went 3-for-3 for the Cyclones (19-15), which outhit USD 10-5. She also homered in the fourth inning, her fifth of the year, that made it 6-0.
South Dakota (22-18) scored on a throwing error in the top of the fifth inning. The Coyotes had runners aboard in each at bat, but two ground ball double plays and a base-running error kept Iowa State pitcher Shannon Mortimer away from a big inning. Mortimer struck out four and walked two.
USD returns to Vermillion to host Creighton at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Nygaard Field.
Sioux Falls sweeps Wayne State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Wayne State College softball team dropped a Northern Sun Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at the University of Sioux Falls by scores of 13-3 and 14-4. The host Cougars improve to 14-15 and 4-4 in the NSIC while the Wildcats slip to 9-16 and 0-8 in league play.
The opener saw Sioux Falls put the game out of reach with a nine-run third inning to post the 13-3 win.
USF scored all their runs in two innings – four in the first and nine in the third.
Wayne State got on the board in the third inning as Annie Grammer doubled down the left field line and scored on a Emily Chandler ground out.
The ‘Cats added two runs in the fourth on a two-run pinch hit homer from Michaela Smith, scoring Ashley Hernandez who doubled earlier in the inning.
WSC had seven hits in the game, led by Kim Vidlak going 2 for 3 with a double. Smith added a two-run homer while Grammer and Herandez each doubled.
Starter Makenna Adkison (6-7) was the losing pitcher with relief help from sophomore Maddie Moser.
The second game saw the host Cougars build an early 9-0 lead as Sioux Falls completed the sweep with a 14-4 victory in six innings.
Wayne State scored twice in the fourth inning as Kortney Buresh singled and scored on Emily Chandler’s two-run homer, the third time in the last four games that Chandler has connected for a home run.
The Wildcats added two runs in the fifth inning on an Abbie Hix two-run single to right center field, bringing home Buresh (single) and Kim Vidlak (single).
WSC had 10 hits in the contest, led by Buresh going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two runs scored. Hix finished 2 for 3 with two RBI while Taylor Menard went 2 for 3. Chandler homered and had two RBI.
Starter Riley Vanderveen (0-3) suffered the pitching loss with relief help from Adkison.
Wayne State will be on the road this weekend for NSIC doubleheaders at Concordia-St. Paul Saturday and Minnesota State Sunday.