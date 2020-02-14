COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside wins season-opener in extra innings

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- The Morningside softball team went to extra innings in its season-opener but the Mustangs were able to pull out a 3-2 win in eight innings over Dickinson State on Friday.

Dickinson State took a 1-0 lead in the fourth and went up 2-0 in the top of the sixth when Morningside scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. Then in the eighth inning, catcher Kelsey Spongberg singled to bring in Lexie Stolen for the game-winning run for the 3-2 victory.

Katherine Wurtz got the win for Morningside after throwing three perfect innings in relief. She struck out four. Hallie Misiaszek threw the first five innings and gave up two runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out five.

Ellie Cropley was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Morgan Nixon was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Josie Baxter drove in a run and Carson Cameron was 2-for-3.

Morningside then went on to beat Presentation 16-2.

Alex Nelson went four innings to get the win. She struck out two, gave up two unearned runs, two hits and walked one.