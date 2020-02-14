COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside wins season-opener in extra innings

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- The Morningside softball team went to extra innings in its season-opener but the Mustangs were able to pull out a 3-2 win in eight innings over Dickinson State on Friday.
Dickinson State took a 1-0 lead in the fourth and went up 2-0 in the top of the sixth when Morningside scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. Then in the eighth inning, catcher Kelsey Spongberg singled to bring in Lexie Stolen for the game-winning run for the 3-2 victory.
Katherine Wurtz got the win for Morningside after throwing three perfect innings in relief. She struck out four. Hallie Misiaszek threw the first five innings and gave up two runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out five.
Ellie Cropley was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Morgan Nixon was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Josie Baxter drove in a run and Carson Cameron was 2-for-3.
Morningside then went on to beat Presentation 16-2.
Alex Nelson went four innings to get the win. She struck out two, gave up two unearned runs, two hits and walked one.
Mykel Gray was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs and Sydney Petersen was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and six RBIs. Andi Hays hit a double and had two RBIs and Carrington Entringer hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs. Cropley was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Alyx Durran-Lewis was 2-for-2 with a run scored.
NORTHWESTERN LOSES 2: The Northwestern College softball team dropped both games at a tournament in St. Cloud State, Minn. The Red Raiders lost to St. Cloud State 8-0 and to Bemidji State 9-4. Both teams are NCAA Division II programs.
Northwestern and Bemidji were tied at 1-1 after three innings and scored three runs in the fourth to go up 4-2. But Bemidji scored three runs in the fifth to gain the lead and added four more in the seventh for a 9-4 victory.
Jennifer Boeve hit a double and drove in a run and Jordyn Kramer was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in the loss. Bri Giordano was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Emily Strasser drove in a run.
SCSU scored five runs in the first to take the lead against the Red Raiders and held them to one hit. Strasser had the base hit for the Red Raiders.
Northwestern is now 2-2 on the season.
USD 3, GEORGIA STATE 1: South Dakota pitcher Sarah Lisko took a shutout into the seventh inning and tossed a four-hitter in helping the Coyotes beat Georgia State 3-1 Friday to wrap up play on day one of the Madeira Beach Invitational at R.O.C. Park.
Akron downed South Dakota 16-6 in six innings earlier in the day. The Coyotes moved to 3-4 on the season. They take on Southern Illinois and Purdue Saturday.
Lisko (2-0) struck out two and walked one. She faced two above the minimum. Second baseman Aleesia Sainz was 3-for-4 at the dish and Jordyn Pender and Dylan Underwood both drove in runs for the Coyote offense.
Akron (2-4) feasted on USD pitching in the first game. They hit five home runs off four different hurlers.
Pender had an RBI single during a three-run third inning for South Dakota that gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead. Lauren Wobken drew a bases-loaded walk in the same frame, and accomplished the same feat in the fifth inning. USD scored four of its six runs by drawing walks. The Zips walked nine in all, but the Coyotes left 10 stranded.
Pender and Skylar Arellano were both 2-for-4 against Akron. Courtney Wilson had USD’s other hit. Pender and Sainz both totaled three hits on the day.
Thursday
DORDT SWEEPS PRESENTATION: Dordt got a 3-0 win and a 10-0 victory over Presentation.
In the 3-0 win, Natalie Fopma got the complete-game shutout as she held Presentation to only eight hits, walked one and struck out five.
Hannah Sikkema hit a home run and was 2-for-4. Jessica Oules was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Hailey Heeringa was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Marissa VandenBerg is 2-for-4. Chandler Schemper had an RBI and a run scored.
In the 10-0 win, Abby Kraemer went all five innings, allowing only three hits, walked two and struck out five.
Erin Bredemus hit a home run and had three RBIs and VandenBerg was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Fopma was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Ella Koster hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Sikkema was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Heeringa was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Emma Veenstra drove in two runs.