TUSCON, Ariz. -- Sydnee Isom pitched a complete-game in picking up her first collegiate win, leading Northwestern to an 11-3 five-inning win over Waldorf. Northwestern lost to #15 St.Francis (Ill.) in the first game of the day, 10-9 and is now 4-4 on the season.
Isom (1-2) allowed six hits and three earned runs in the full five innings. The freshman struck out two.
Devin Dreesen paced the Red Raiders' 10-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Both Jennifer Boeve and Amber Schubert had two hits each and Emily Strasser added a double and scored two runs.
After Waldorf scored a run in the top of the first, Northwestern took the lead for good with a three runs in the bottom of the inning. Strasser hit a one-out double and came around to score after a Boeve single. Dreesen followed with a single, scoring Boeve from second, and Saige Pennel then drove in Amber Schubert, who reached base after being hit by pitch.
Northwestern blew the game open with a six-run, second inning. Boeve drove in two runs with a triple and Bri Giordano belted a two-run single in the inning.
The Red Raiders went scoreless over the final three innings as they fell to 15th-ranked St. Francis in game one. Tied at nine, the Cougars scored the game-winner in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Madisen Tucker off Isom with two outs.
Boeve was the top hitter for Northwestern, going 3-for-4 with two runs, and Emily Bosch went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Five other Red Raiders had one hit.
Chargers swept by Cardinal Stritch
OSCEOLA, Fla. -- Cardinal Stritch beat Briar Cliff in two games on Tuesday, winning the first game 4-0 and then winning the second game 7-0.
In the first game, Briar Cliff was held to three hits. Nicole Wiles hit a triple.
In the second game, the Chargers were held to two hits. Johanna Vaske hit a double.