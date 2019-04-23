ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Emily Strasser hit a walk off double to help the Raiders defeat the Bulldogs in the second game of the teams Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader played in Orange City on Tuesday. Concordia won the first game 10-2, Northwestern won the second game 2-1.
Northwestern had carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning of the nightcap thanks to a first-inning RBI triple by Madison Beaver that drove in Emily Bosch, who had double with two outs in the frame. Concordia tied the game in its half of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by MacKinsey Schmidt. Sydnee Isom pitched a six-hitter to get the win for the Raiders.
The Bulldogs led from start to finish in the opener, getting home runs in the game from Schmidt and pitcher Camry Moore. Northwestern (16-19 overall and 9-8 GPAC) got both of its RBI's from Devin Dreesen. Concordia is now third in the GPAC with a 12-6 record and are 23-9 overall.
NEBRASKA 9, SOUTH DAKOTA 2: Lindsey Walljasper and Alyvia Simmons each had a three-run home run to lead the Huskers past the Coyotes in a non-conference college softball game played in Lincoln, Neb. Tuesday.
Nebraska (16-27) scored a run in the first inning and six more in the second frame to take a commanding lead. South Dakota (30-22) scored its runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Alyssa Fernandez and Skylar Arellano.
Walljasper pitched the first five innings to get the win in the circle for the Huskers while Alexis Devers started and took the loss for USD. The Coyotes are idle until they close out their regular season with a three-game Summit League series at South Dakota State May 3-4.