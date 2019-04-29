FREMONT, Neb. -- Northwestern earned a split with No. 22 Midland on Monday to finish the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season. Midland won the first game 6-2 to clinch the top seed the GPAC tournament. Northwestern won the second game 9-1.
Northwestern is 18-23 overall and 11-11 in the GPAC. The Red Raiders tied with Jamestown and Mount Marty for the fourth spot in the GPAC. Northwestern earned the No. 4 seed in the GPAC tournament based on tiebreakers and travel to Midland on Thursday to take on No. 5 seed Jamestown.
Midland is 28-8 overall and 18-4 in the GPAC. Midland and Morningside are the GPAC regular season co-champions with the 18-4 record.
Midland took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and were up 3-2 in the sixth when Midland scored three runs to pull away for the 6-2 victory.
Jennifer Boeve was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored and Devin Dreesen was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The second game was scoreless after three innings when Northwestern scored eight runs in the fourth inning in the 9-1 five-inning victory.
Emma Schnell went all five innings, giving up one run on three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five to get the win for Northwestern.
Emily Bosch hit a triple, scored twice and had an RBI and Madison Beaver hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Bri Giordano hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Emily Strasser was 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Kelsey Den Hartog scored twice and Dreesen was 2-for-2. Jordyn Kramer and Amber Schubert each scored a run and had an RBI and Boeve drove in a run.
BUENA VISTA 2-7, SIMPSON 6-3: Buena Vista split an American-Rivers-Conference doubleheader on Sunday, losing the first game 6-2 but winning the second game 7-3.
In the second game, Buena Vista took the lead in the fifth inning on Michaela Mason's two-run home run. The Beavers added two insurance runs in the sixth.
The win in the first game qualified Simpson for the A-R-C tournament. Simpson hit five home runs in the 6-2 win.
Buena Vista was eliminated from A-R-C tournament contention. The Beavers won five of their final seven games of the season after starting conference play 0-9.
BVU ends the season with a 19-17 overall record and 5-11 in the A-R-C. Simpson is 20-18 overall and 7-9 in the A-R-C.