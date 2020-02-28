COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: South Dakota sweeps, wins fifth straight

CORNERSTONE 7, BRIAR CLIFF 2: In the opening game of their Florida trip, the Chargers were tied 2-2 in the fifth inning but Cornerstone got two runs in that inning and three more in the sixth to pull away for the win.

Nicole Wiles had an RBI single in the fourth inning and Alexis Westercamp an run-scoring since in the fifth of Briar Cliff. The Chargers used four pitchers.

McKena Razenberg had four hits to lead Cornerstone. The two teams play again Saturday at 10:15 a.m. local time in Kissimmee, Fla. Friday.

MID AMERICA NAZARENE 7-3, DORDT 1-2: The Pioneers won twice over the Defenders in college softball action at Williams Field on Olathe, Kan. Friday.

Dordt took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the opener when Marissa Vanden Berg led off with a double to left-center field and came in to score on Chandle Schemper's single. The Defenders would score no more runs in the game and Mid American scored four times on four hits in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good. Natalie Fopma got the start and took the loss in the first game for Dordt, fanning four batters over four innings.