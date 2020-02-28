COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: South Dakota sweeps, wins fifth straight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - South Dakota swept a pair of college softball opponents to run its win string to five games Friday in play at the New Mexico Lobo Classic.
Jordyn Pender hit a two-out, double to plate the go-ahead run in a 4-3 win over La Salle after earlier dropping Northern Colorado 6-4.
The Coyotes (10-8) were down to the Explorers 3-1 in the sixth inning. Mia Kramer hit an RBI ground out to cut the La Salle lead to one ahead of Pender's shot. The Coyotes used three pitchers in the contest with Holly Fletcher getting the win in relief of starter Alexis Devers . Sarah Lisko worked around an error in the seventh inning to get the save.
In the win over Northern Colorado, the Coyotes scored twice in both the first and second innings and did not trail. Camille Fowler and Courtney Wilson led off the game with back to back singles and Fowler scored on Lauren Eamiguel's bunt single. Dylan Underwood followed with another run scoring single to drive in Wilson to make it 2-0.
Eamiguel added a two-run double in the second inning and Aleesia Sainz scored two more Coyotes with a double in the fifth inning. Lisko went the distance and got the win over the Bears, giving up six hits and four runs.
USD match up with Northern Colorado at 10:30 local time Saturday and will later take on New Mexico at 6 p.m.
CORNERSTONE 7, BRIAR CLIFF 2: In the opening game of their Florida trip, the Chargers were tied 2-2 in the fifth inning but Cornerstone got two runs in that inning and three more in the sixth to pull away for the win.
Nicole Wiles had an RBI single in the fourth inning and Alexis Westercamp an run-scoring since in the fifth of Briar Cliff. The Chargers used four pitchers.
McKena Razenberg had four hits to lead Cornerstone. The two teams play again Saturday at 10:15 a.m. local time in Kissimmee, Fla. Friday.
MID AMERICA NAZARENE 7-3, DORDT 1-2: The Pioneers won twice over the Defenders in college softball action at Williams Field on Olathe, Kan. Friday.
Dordt took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the opener when Marissa Vanden Berg led off with a double to left-center field and came in to score on Chandle Schemper's single. The Defenders would score no more runs in the game and Mid American scored four times on four hits in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good. Natalie Fopma got the start and took the loss in the first game for Dordt, fanning four batters over four innings.
Dordt led 2-1 in the sixth inning of the nightcap but Mid American scored twice to get the win. Emma Veenstra and Hannah Sikkema had RBI hits for the Defenders in game two. Abby Kraemer went the distance in the circle for Dordt, fanning six while giving up four hits.
The Defenders play a twin bill at Park starting at noon Saturday.
WAYNE STATE LOSES TWICE: Southwest Baptist and Drury handed the Wildcats defeats in action at the Drury Invitational in Springfield, Mo. Friday.
Southwest Baptist registered an 8-3 win scoring three times in the top of the first inning in the way to avenging three losses to Wayne State earlier this season.
Host Drury scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings to record a 12-0 run rule win in six innings.
Wayne State (5-6) got two hits from Clare Reinhart and Kamryn Sparks in the loss to Southwest Baptist. Sparks picked up her third hit of the day in the setback to Drury.
Wayne State will have another shot at Southwest Baptist Saturday at 4 p.m.