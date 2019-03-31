VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota completed a three-game sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne with a 6-0 win Sunday.
It was the third straight shutout by the Coyotes (22-17, 5-1 Summit), who outscored the Mastodons (5-24, 0-6) 23-0 during the weekend. It is the first time USD has posted three consecutive shutouts since 2009 and it is the team’s ninth shutout this season.
Alexis Devers went the distance in the circle for USD for the second day in a row. She allowed just three hits. Devers (8-9) struck out four and walked three.
Camille Fowler capped a five-run third inning for USD with a base hit up the middle that scored two and made it 6-0. Skylar Arellano had a two-run single down the left field line earlier in the inning and Ashtyn Blakeman also produced an RBI single in the frame. All five runs scored with two outs.
Coyote shortstop Lauren Eamiguel was 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the second inning. She reached base in all nine at bats during the series, going 5-for-5 with two triples and drawing four walks.
Blakeman was also 2-for-2 Sunday with a run scored. Jamie Holscher extended her hitting streak to eight with a base hit in her first at bat.
The Coyotes have a road trip to Iowa State set for Tuesday.
Doane sweeps Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Briar Cliff was held to two hits in a 1-0 loss to Doane in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday and then lost 4-1 to Doane in the second game.
Briar Cliff fell to 7-15 overall and 2-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane improved to 11-13 overall and 3-3 in the GPAC.
Doane scored the lone run of the first game in the second inning. Alayna Allen went all seven innings for Briar Cliff, giving up one unearned run on three hits, walking three and striking out two.
Doane had a 3-0 lead before Briar Cliff scored in the sixth but lost 4-1 still. Summer Williams was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Wartburg sweeps Buena Vista
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista dropped both of its American-Rivers-Conference games after getting swept by Wartburg on Sunday.
Buena Vista fell to 14-8 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Wartburg improves to 17-5 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Wartburg opened the first game with an eight-run first inning and Buena Vista couldn't catch up in the 13-4 loss. Brook Linderman hit a solo home run in the loss and she scored twice. Sydney Carroll hit a home run and drove in two runs. Carlee Guyett was 2-for-3 with one run scored.
In the second game, Wartburg scored six runs in the first inning and rolled to the 11-2 win. Carroll hit her second home run of the day and drove in two runs. Kayden Archibeque hit a double.
WSC falls to Minnesota Duluth
WAYNE, Neb. -- Minnesota Duluth spoiled the home opener for Wayne State Sunday as the visiting Bulldogs took down the Wildcats 10-0 and 10-2 at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.
UMD is now 13-12 and 4-2 in NSIC games while WSC drops to 9-12 and 0-4 in league play.
The visiting Bulldogs struck early on the Wildcats win the opener, scoring three runs in the first inning on five hits and produced four more runs in the second on four more hits to take a 7-0 lead after two innings. UMD scored a single run in the third for an 8-0 advantage.
Minnesota Duluth closed out the scoring with two runs in the fifth to make the final score 10-0.
Wayne State had four hits – all singles – in the first game.
WSC scored first in the second game on Ashley Hernandez's RBI groundout.
After UMD knotted the score in the top of the second at 1-1, WSC regained the lead in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer from Emily Chandler over the center field fence for a 2-1 Wayne State lead.
The ‘Cats maintained a 2-1 lead until the Bulldogs came up with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth inning for a 9-2 lead. UMD then closed the scoring with a solo homer in the top of the sixth to cap the sweep with a 10-2 win.
Wayne State finished with three hits in the game.
The Wildcats will be at home again Monday hosting St. Cloud State in a NSIC doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.