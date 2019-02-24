MADEIRA BEACH, Fla.—Alexis Devers tossed another complete game, Jamie Holscher smacked another home run and the Coyote softball team earned another win.
South Dakota moved to 11-4 following a 3-1 victory against 2018 NCAA tournament team Middle Tennessee State Sunday at R.O.C. Park Sunday. It was USD’s second win against an NCAA qualifier on the trip and completed a 4-1 weekend in Florida. At 11-4, South Dakota is off to its best start since 1999 and its fourth-best start in program history. USD teams in 1978, 1998 and 1999 started 12-3.
Devers (4-1) took a shutout to the final inning for the fourth time in seven starts this season. She was perfect thru three and took a two-hitter into the seventh. The Blue Raiders (7-8) rattled off three straight singles with one out in the seventh to cut the lead to two, and loaded the bases. But with two outs, Devers struck out Claire Smith for the final out of the game. It was Devers’ only strikeout of the contest.
The Coyotes got on the board in the second inning on a two-out, two-run single by left fielder Ashtyn Blakeman which scored Lauren Eamiguel and Courtney Wilson. Blakeman and Eamiguel had two hits apiece Sunday. USD totaled seven hits in the game.
Holscher hit a solo home run in the sixth to make it 3-0. It was her third straight game with a home run. In 10 games at the facility over the last two weekends, Holscher was 14-for-34 (.412) with two doubles, six home runs and 18 RBIs.
On Saturday, Holscher hit walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Purdue.
The 4-2 victory was South Dakota’s second win against a Big Ten program (Wisconsin, 2016). Holscher was 3-for-4 in the game with three RBIs.
Jessica Rogers led off the sixth with a double and scored on a single to right by Holscher. Holscher made her way to third during the inning and scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Sarah Lisko (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings to set the stage in the seventh. Purdue reliever Sydney Bates (1-2) got the first two outs easy enough, but walked Rogers before surrendering the winner to Holscher.
Drexel beat USD 20-5 on Saturday. Drexel scored 14 runs in the first inning to avenge last week’s defeat to USD.
Holscher homered against Drexel. She hit a solo shot in the top of the second inning. Holscher was 2-for-3 in game two.
USD leadoff hitter Camille Fowler was 3-for-3 in the nightcap and scored twice. Rogers drove in two runs. Lauren Eamiguel had an RBI double.
USD travels to Phoenix, Arizona, next weekend for five games at a tournament hosted by Grand Canyon University. Northern Colorado, Grand Canyon (twice), Utah and Iowa State are on the docket.
WSC SWEPT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Missouri Southern registered a non-conference softball sweep over Wayne State College Sunday afternoon with 6-1 and 1-0 victories over the Wildcats. MSSU is now 3-4 on the while WSC drops to 1-5 on the young season.
The opener saw the host Lions use a four-run third inning to separate themselves from the Wildcats in a 6-1 win.
WSC got on the board in the fifth inning with one run, but left the bases loaded. Sophomore third baseman Ashley Hernandez drew a bases loaded walk to score Morgan Vasa.
The second game saw the host Lions score an unearned run in the fifth inning for the lone run of the contest as Missouri Southern completed the sweep with a 1-0 win over the Wildcats.
On Saturday, Missouri Western notched a pair of victories over the Wayne State by scores of 10-2 and 9-1. Missouri Western improved to 8-4.
In the opener, the Griffons combined for six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat the Wildcats 10-2.
WSC had eight hits in the contest, led by Hernandez going 2 for 3 with a double.
Missouri Western completed the sweep in the second game with a 9-1 five inning win over the Wildcats.
Wayne State’s lone run came in the fourth inning as Kamryn Sparks singled and crossed home plate on a bases loaded walk to Taylor Menard.
The next action for Wayne State will be Sunday, March 3, when the Wildcats begin their annual spring break trip to the National Training Center Spring Games in Florida. The ‘Cats are scheduled to face Tiffin (Ohio) at 11:15 a.m. and Clarion (Pa.) in a 3:45 p.m. contest next Sunday.
BUENA VISTA DROPS TWO GAMES
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Buena Vista dropped both of its games on Saturday, losing to No. 7 St. Thomas 16-4 in five innings and falling to No. 20 UW-Oshkosh 8-0 in six innings.
In the loss to Oshkosh, Carlee Guyett was 2-3 for the Beavers.
In the loss to St. Thomas, Taylor Frain was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Guyett and Michaela Mason each had an RBI.
Buena Vista is 0-2 on the season.