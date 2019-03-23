MACOMB, Ill -- Jamie Holscher’s two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning gave South Dakota the Game 1 victory during Summit League action at Macomb, Ill.
Holscher was 2-for-6 for the Coyotes. Alyssa Fernandez’s 3-for-6 effort included an RBI single in the first inning. Coming through with two hits each were Dustie Durham, Skylar Arellano and Lauren Eamiguel. Winning pitcher Sarah Lisko threw 1.1 innings of relief while taking over for starter Alexis Devers, who had allowed two earned runs, eight hits and five walks while striking out eight in 10.2 innings.
SAINT BENEDICT 8-8, BUENA VISTA 3-4: Scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, Saint Benedict led from start to finish in an 8-3 Game 1 win over Buena Vista at Peterson Field in Storm Lake.
It was a historic first-ever softball game on campus for Buena Vista, contested at Peterson Field because of unplayable field conditions at Buena Vista/Storm Lake High School Field. The Beavers received solo home runs from Michaela Mason and Brook Linderman in respectively, the fourth and sixth innings.
Buena Vista (12-6) trailed 2-1 before yielding six runs in the seventh inning. Sydney Carroll hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh. Kate Lesmeister’s 2-for-3 slate included a solo home run in the second inning.