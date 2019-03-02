USD splits in first day at Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. — South Dakota opened its Spring Break trip by trouncing Northern Colorado 11-1 on Friday and falling to the home team, Grand Canyon University, 3-0 in the nightcap.
The Coyotes (12-5) rattled off 14 hits in five innings against the Bears (4-12) in the opener. USD’s top three hitters – Camille Fowler, Alyssa Fernandez and Dustie Durham – were each 3-for-4 at the dish with a combined four RBIs and seven runs scored. Fernandez came around to touch home four times.
Durham’s three hits matched the total Northern Colorado produced off the senior right hander. Durham gave up an unearned run and two singles in the third. Durham struck out three and walked no one in moving to 5-3, the second-most wins in the Summit League.
USD met its match in Grand Canyon sophomore pitcher Yessie Morrison in game two. An all-WAC performer as a freshman last year, Morrison became the first pitcher to shutout the Coyotes in 22 games dating back to last season. She scattered five singles, had one strikeout and issued no free passes.
Morningside held to one run in loss
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Oklahoma City had a 2-1 lead after four innings but the one run was all Morningside could muster in the game. Oklahoma City added a run in the fifth inning and pulled away in the sixth with five runs as the Mustangs lost 8-1 on Saturday.
Carson Cameron was 2-for-3 in the loss and Mackenzie Lose was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Briar Cliff drops pair
CLERMONT, Fla. | Mount Vernon Nazarene outscored Briar Cliff 2-1 in the eighth inning while posting a 4-3 win Saturday in Clermont, Fla. The Chargers also fell to Spring Arbor 10-7 later in the day.
Alayna Allen drilled a two-run double to give Briar Cliff a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Mount Vernon Nazarene tied the game in the fifth to eventually send the game into extra innings.
Meghan May was 3-for-4 for the Chargers. Madison Deane hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Lanae Shiley suffered the pitching loss.
In the loss to Spring Arbor, Rachele Heaton had three hits, Allen and Bailey Nichols had two singles apiece. Julie Knowles also drove in two runs for BCU (1-3). The Chargers are scheduled to play two more games Sunday morning in Clermont.
Buena Vista defeats Lake Forest
ROSEMOUNT, Ill. | Ashtyn Miller scored on McKynze Hansen’s single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Buena Vista’s softball team a 6-5 win over Lake Forest in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
RBI doubles from Carlee Guyett and Kate Lesmeister in respectively, the fourth and fifth innings, gave Buena Vista (2-3) a 5-2 lead, but Lake Forest forced the game into extra innings by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh.
Lesmeister’s 2-for-2 slate for the Beavers also included a two-run double in the first inning. Guyett and Hanson each added two hits. Peyton Gross (1-0) got the pitching win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.