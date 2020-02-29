COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: USD wins on walk-off single by Jordyn Pender

SOUTH DAKOTA 5, NORTHERN COLORADO 4: The Coyotes tied the game on a solo home run by Aleesia Sainz in the bottom of the seventh inning then won the game in the eighth on a walk off single by Jordyn Pender in college softball action at Lobo Field in Albuquerque, N.M. Saturday.
South Dakota built a 3-0 lead through four innings but the Bears scored twice in both the fifth and sixth frames to take a 4-3 lead.
Lauren Wobken had rbi singles in both the second and fourth innings to help build the early lead.
Sainz' home run came on a 3-2 pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh and Camille Fowler later singled and advanced to second before the inning ended.
The game was played under international rules with a runner placed on second base and USD pitcher Sarah Lisko was able to induce a pop up with two out in the top of the eighth and two outs to hold Northern Colorado scoreless.
Pender drove in Lauren Eamiguel in the bottom of the eight to complete the comeback for the Coyotes (11-8). Lisko improved to 7-1 on the season with a relief appearance covering three innings.
USD played the host Lobos later Saturday.
PARK 9-6, DORDT 7-7: Park held off Dordt's comeback in first game for a 9-7 win but Dordt held off Park in the second game to pull off a 7-6 victory.
Dordt improves to 7-4 on the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Park built a 6-0 lead after the first three innings of the first game when Dordt started to come back. The Defenders scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to cut Park's lead to two but Park scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 9-4 advantage. Dordt scored three runs in the sixth inning but was held scoreless in the seventh in the 9-7 loss.
Emma Veenstra scored a run and had 3 RBIs in the loss and Haylee Heims was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Erin Bredemus scored twice and Marissa VandenBerg was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Hailey Heeringa was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Park went up 2-0 in the second game. Dordt got a run in the second and then two runs each in the third and fourth innings for a 5-2 lead. Park tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning but Dordt scored a run each in the fifth and sixth innings to retake the lead. Park got a run in the seventh but Dordt held on for the 7-6 victory.
Natalie Fopma went all seven innings in the win and gave up four earned runs, struck out five walked one and gave up seven hits.
Hannah Sikkema drove in two runs and VandenBerg was 4-for-5 with an RBI. Heims was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Brooklyn VanOorf was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Ella Koster was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
WAYNE STATE DROPS 2: Wayne State gave up a late lead in the first game and that led to two losses on Saturday for the Wildcats. Wayne State lost the first game 11-10 in eight innings to Northwest Missouri State and then lost to William Jewell 11-0 in the second game.
Wayne State falls to 5-8 on the season with the two losses.
Wayne State scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second before Northwest Missouri State got on the board with three runs. Wayne State added two runs in the fourth when NW Missouri State scored two of its own. Then WSC scored three runs in the fifth and once again NW Missouri State scored three to stay down by a run. Northwest Missouri State scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 9-9. Neither team scored in the seventh to force extra innings.
Wayne State got a run in the top of the eighth but Northwest Missouri state got a walk-off home run for the 11-10 win.
Michaela Smith hit a double and scored a run in the loss and Molli Vasa was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Ashley Hernandez was 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and Kortney Buresh was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Clarer Reinhart was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Emily Hale drove in a run.
Wayne State was held to three hits in the loss to Williams Jewell. Buresh, Reinhart and Hernandez each had a hit in the loss.