COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: USD wins on walk-off single by Jordyn Pender

Dordt improves to 7-4 on the season.

Park built a 6-0 lead after the first three innings of the first game when Dordt started to come back. The Defenders scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to cut Park's lead to two but Park scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 9-4 advantage. Dordt scored three runs in the sixth inning but was held scoreless in the seventh in the 9-7 loss.

Emma Veenstra scored a run and had 3 RBIs in the loss and Haylee Heims was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Erin Bredemus scored twice and Marissa VandenBerg was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Hailey Heeringa was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Park went up 2-0 in the second game. Dordt got a run in the second and then two runs each in the third and fourth innings for a 5-2 lead. Park tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning but Dordt scored a run each in the fifth and sixth innings to retake the lead. Park got a run in the seventh but Dordt held on for the 7-6 victory.

Natalie Fopma went all seven innings in the win and gave up four earned runs, struck out five walked one and gave up seven hits.