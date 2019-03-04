Six-run fourth leads to WSC win
Wayne State College used a six-run fourth inning to rally from a 5-1 deficit as the Wildcats defeated Clarion (Pa.) 8-5 Sunday at the National Training Center Spring Games Softball Tournament in Clermont, Florida. The 'Cats improved to 3-5 on the season while Clarion dropped to 0-7.
The Wildcats opened the scoring in the second inning as Emily Chandler reached on a wild pitch and scored on a Kortney Buresh sacrifice fly to put WSC in front 1-0 early.
The Golden Eagles struck for five runs in the third inning and took a 5-1 advantage.
WSC responded with their own big inning in the bottom of the fourth, scoring six runs on six hits with two Golden Eagle errors to take a 7-5 lead. Key hits in the inning were an RBI double from Ashley Hernandez along with run-scoring singles from Morgan Vasa and Michaela Smith.
The Wildcats added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Chandler's single to center field brought home Raquell Penke, who started the inning with a single, to give Wayne State the 8-5 win.
Freshman Makenna Adkison shut the door on Clarion the rest of the game as WSC posted the 8-5 win. Adkison was named the NSIC Pitcher of the Week.
Penke led the hit parade going 3 for 3 with three singles and two runs scored. Hernandez was 2 for 4 with a double while Kamryn Sparks and Morgan Vasa each added two hits.
The winning pitcher for WSC in relief was Adkison, now 3-2 on the season. She worked the final four innings and gave up just two hits without a run to go with four strikeouts and one walk.
Buena Vista sweeps on Sunday
ROSEMONT, Ill -- Buena Vista won both of its games on Sunday, a 9-1 win in five innings over Lakeland University and a 4-1 win over Concordia Wisconsin, to improve to 4-3 on the season.
In the 9-1 win over Lakeland, Ashltyn Miller improved to 2-0 as she was in the circle for the win. Michaela Mason had two hits and two RBIs and hit her second career triple. Kate Lesmeister hit the team's first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning.
Against Concordia-Wisconsin, Sydney Carroll hit her first career double and drove in her second career run. Marissa Promes got her first win of the season. Peyton Gross worked the final two innings for her first career save.
The team travels back to Illinois next weekend for four more games.