CROOKSTON, Minn. - Wayne State wrapped up its season with an 8-6, 4-3 sweep of Minnesota-Crookston in Northern Sun Conference softball action Saturday.
Wildcat senior Emily Chandler hit a two-run home run in the second game and the RBI's helped her move into the Wayne State career leadership with 148, passing previous record holder Kaiti Williams, who graduated in 2015.
Wayne State trailed 5-1 going into its final at bat in the first game, but got seven runs to pull out the improbable win. The Wildcats had seven singles and took advantage of three Crookston errors to pull out the decision. WSC had 16 hits in the opener-all singles-with Abbie Hix leading the way with three hits while Raquelll Penke had two singles and drove in a pair. Maddie Moser went the distance for the pitching win the first game, fanning six while giving up six hits and no walks.
Kamryn Sparks also homered in the second game for Wayne State, which closes its season wtih a 15-32 record, 6-24 in the NSIC. Riley Vanderveen got the pitching win in the nightcap with two innings relief help from Moser, who got the save.
BRIAR CLIFF 11-9, HASTINGS 6-4: The Chargers wrapped up their regular season with a road sweep of the Broncos in a Great Plains Athletic Conference twin bill Saturday.
Johanna Vaske had a big afternoon for Briar Cliff, hitting three home runs while driving in nine runs. Vaske had a home runs and four RBI's in the first game and belted two more round trippers and five runs in the nightcap.
Briar Cliff outhit Hastings 14-12 in the first game and scored six runs over the final two innings to pull out the win after playing to a 5-5 tie through five frames. Abbygail Lint was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Lanae Shiley and also had a home run to help secure the decision. Bailey Nichols also had three hits and drove in three in the opener for BCU.
Lint also had a home run and four more hits in the second game in support of winning pitcher Alayna Allen, who went the distance and fanned seven. Briar Cliff ended its season with a 11-26 record and were 6-16 in GPAC play.
NORTHWESTERN 5-8, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 7-6: Northwestern split a doubleheader with College of Saint Mary on Friday. St. Mary won the first game 7-5 and Northwestern won the second 8-6.
In the first game, St. Mary went up 6-1 after the third inning and held off Northwestern.
Amber Schubert hit a home run and had two RBIs in the loss and Jennifer Boeve was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Emily Strasser had a double and Emily Bosch was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Madison Beaver and Devin Dreesen each drove in a run.
St. Mary went up 3-0 in the first inning of the second game. Northwestern scored two runs in the second and three in the third to take the lead. The Red Raiders added three runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings to claim the 8-6 win.
Dreesen was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Beaver hit a solo home run. Bosch was 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and an RBI and Schubert was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Strasser was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
CONCORDIA 7-5, DORDT 0-4: Camry Moore pitched a two-hitter to lead the Bullodgs to a win in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader played in Seward, Neb. Saturday. Concordia got a sweep of the set with a walk-off home run from pinch-hitter Tori Homolka in the seventh inning.
Moore also had three hits and drove in two runs as Concordia (26-10 overall and 15-7 conference) locked up a three-place finish in the GPAC regular season standings. Dordt was limited to singles by Abby Smith and Jessica Oules and had its only runner to reach third base doubled up on a line out to end its best scoring threat.
In the second game the Defenders (18-21 overall and 10-12 GPAC) scored four runs over the first three innings to lead 4-0 and still had a 5-2 cushion in the seventh before the Bulldogs winning rally. Marissa VandenBerg had a home run while Rachel Evavold and Hailey Heeringa each had two hits and drove in a run for Dordt.