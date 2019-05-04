BROOKINGS, S.D. - South Dakota State won the deciding game of a three-game weekend series, rolling past South Dakota 14-2 in Summit League softball action at Jackrabbit Stadium Saturday. The game was halted due to run rule after five innings.
SDSU got a home run and five RBI's from Yanney Ponce as it scored six runs in the first inning and four more in the second to put the game out of reach early.
South Dakota, which clinched second place in the Summit with a win Friday, got a pair of runs in the fourth inning on RBI's by Dustie Durham and Skyler Arellano but could do no further damage. The Coyotes (31-24,12-6 Summit) have a first-round bye at next week's post season tournament in Fargo, N.D. and will open play against the winner of a play-in game between Fort Wayne and Western Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
South Dakota State (34-15,11-7 Summit) opens play Wednesday at 3 p.m. Wednesday taking on North Dakota State.