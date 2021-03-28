COLLEGE SOFTBALL: South Dakota drops final non-conference game against UT Arlington

AUSTIN, Texas — UT Arlington pitcher JoJo Valencia allowed a single in the first inning and final inning with not much in between in leading the Mavericks to a 6-1 win over South Dakota on the final day of the Bevo Classic hosted by University of Texas.

Valencia struck out three and walked two in picking up her first win of the season. The Coyotes scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning when Lauren Eamiguel reached on an error and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Aleesia Sainz. The play gave South Dakota a 1-0 lead.

But the Coyotes’ made two miscues in the field in the top of the third inning that UT Arlington pounced on. A hit, two errors and a hit by pitch quickly tied the game at 1-1. The Mavericks scored four in the inning and added two more unearned runs in the top of the fifth that was plenty of run support for Valencia.

South Dakota went 1-4 in its final tune-up before Summit League play including Friday’s near upset of eighth-ranked Texas. Courtney Wilson hit .375 (6-for-16) on the trip to pace the Coyote offense. Holly Fletcher allowed just one run on two hits in two pitching appearances totaling six innings.

South Dakota hosts North Dakota in doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at Nygaard Field. The Fighting Hawks (8-19, 0-2 Summit) are wrapping up a four-game series against Omaha Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0