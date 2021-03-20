COLLEGE SOFTBALL: South Dakota loses doubleheader to

LAWRENCE, Kan. — South Dakota senior pitcher Gill Woodward tossed a gem, but runs were tough to come by for the Coyotes on day two of their tournament at Kansas. Woodward was on the wrong end of a 1-0 decision against Tulsa and Kansas beat USD in the nightcap 8-2.

Woodward allowed seven hits and struck out five in tossing her first collegiate complete game. Her lone blemish was a solo home run by Makayla Jackson in the second inning and it turned out to be the only run of the game.

On the other side, Kylee Nash and Chenise Delce combined on the shutout for Tulsa (6-5). Both allowed three hits and struck out four. Nash pitched the first five and Delce tossed the final two.

Makayla Tsagalis singled twice for South Dakota and was stranded on third base in the fourth inning. Camille Fowler and Courtney Wilson greeted Delce with back-to-back singles to start the sixth, and the Coyotes loaded the bases before a strikeout got Delce out of the jam.

Ashlyn Anderson was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Kansas (14-8) to the win in game two. Her solo home run to lead off the second was one of two runs the Jayhawks scored in the frame and Kansas added four runs in the fourth to break it open.