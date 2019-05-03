BROOKINGS, S.D. - South Dakota came back after a stunning 6-5 defeat to South Dakota State in the first game of the schools Summit League softball doubleheader with a convincing 11-2 win and a split of the set at Jackrabbit Stadium Friday.
The Coyotes carried a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning of the opener and got two outs with two runners on for SDSU. The Jackrabbits closed to within 5-3 on Paige Gerdes' RBI single and then won the game on a walk-off bases clearing double by Peyton Daugherty.
The winning hit was the only extra bases rap in the first game, with USD getting a five-hitter from Alexis Devers before reliever Sarah Lisko came on to take th e loss. Lauren Eamiguel had two hits and two RBI in the first game for the Coyotes.
USD scored four runs on a grand slam by Jessica Rogers in the first inning and next trailed in the nightcap, getting a complete game six-hitter from pitcher Dustie Durham.
Rogers had three hits and drove in six runs and the Coyotes (31-23 overall and 12-5 Summit) wrapped up the league's No. 2 seed in the upcoming post-season tournament starting next Thursday in Fargo, N.D.
Durham and Lauren Wobken also hit home runs for South Dakota. Julie Andersen had three hits and a home run for SDSU (33-15 overall and 10-7 Summit).
The third game of the series is Saturday at 11 a.m. The winning team will get a point towards the South Dakota Showdown Series and SDSU could clinch the win as it currently leads the series 9.5-7.5 with three athletic points remaining.
MIDLAND 9, DORDT 2: Sierra Athow and Kyle Engleman both hit home runs to lead the Warriors to a win in an elimination game at the Great Plains Athletic Conference softball tournament in Fremont, Neb. Friday.
The Defenders couldn't repeat their opening day 4-3 upset of Midland that threw the hosts into the losers brackets. The No. 22 Warriors were eliminated later in the day by Jametown, which will take on Morningside in Sioux City starting Saturday in a best-of-three playoff for the GPAC post-season title.
Midland scored two runs in the second inning and six more in the third before Dordt was able to get on the scoreboard. The Defenders got hits from Rachel Evavold, Carley DeRoin and Brooklyn Van Oort. Dordt finishes its season with a 19-23 record.