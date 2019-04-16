VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota reached the 30-win mark for the first time since 2009 after winning a pair of games against former Summit League foe UMKC by scores of 5-4 and 5-1 Tuesday at Nygaard Field.
It is the sixth time South Dakota (30-18) has won 30 games in a season. The Coyotes also set a new mark for consecutive home wins in a single season with 11, one more than the 10 straight the team won in 2015.
USD jumped on UMKC with three runs in the bottom of the first inning of the opener. Jessica Rogers delivered a two-run single up the middle and Skylar Arellano following suit with a run-scoring single to left.
UMKC (25-20) responded with three runs in the top of the second inning, but the Coyotes regained the lead in the third. Alyssa Fernandez led off the frame with a single, Jamie Holscher doubled and Rogers made it 4-3 with a base hit that scored Fernandez. Lauren Wobken’s squeeze bunt later in the inning plated Holscher to make it 5-3.
Coyotes own Rogers belted her sixth home run of the season, a two-run blast to center field, in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 2-0. Ashtyn Blakeman made it 3-0 later in the inning with a base hit. Lauren Eamiguel tripled and scored as part of a two-run fifth that made it 5-0.
Coyote starter Dustie Durham was dominant in pitching her 10th complete game of the season. An unearned run in the final inning prevented her sixth shutout. She allowed six hits, struck out four and walked one.
South Dakota returns to Summit League play Friday for a first-place showdown with defending champion North Dakota State (30-12, 8-1 Summit).This will be the Coyotes final home game where they will owner their seniors. The teams will play a noon doubleheader Friday and a single game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
SMSU sweeps WSC
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State softball dropped a close game for the third straight day in a row. After Southwest Minnesota State completed a comeback late in the seventh inning, allowing the Mustangs to complete a sweep over the Wildcats Tuesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.
Makenna Adkison grabbed her 15th start on the mound in game one of the afternoon. The freshman dealt for a strikeout and forced four groundouts in the first two innings, sending the first six of seven batters she faced back to the dugout.
After two innings of just one hit for each team, the Mustangs finally scored seven runs in the top of the third.
The Mustangs grabbed another run off a sacrifice fly to increase their lead to 8-0 in the top of the fourth before the Wildcats shut the Mustangs back down defensively.
Adkison was credited the loss in her four inning outing, moving to 6-11. Moser made her 22nd appearance with an inning of relief duty. Menard led the Wildcats offensively, singling on both of her appearances at the plate.
Riley Vanderveen took control on the mound for the second game in as many days. The senior retired her first four batters she faced on the afternoon before giving up a walk in the second. Wayne State’s defense picked her up with a ground out and a flyout in foul territory to keep zero on the board for the Mustangs after two innings.
The bats came alive in the Wildcat offense early on as Morgan Vasa lead off with a single up the middle to open the bottom of the first. Emily Chandler grabbed the seventh home run of her senior campaign to bring around the two to give the Wildcats a lead after the first at 2-0.
SMSU scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to tie the score at 2-2 entering the top of the seventh.
The seventh inning started with a leadoff walk for SMSU. Unfortunately, SMSU took advantage of several walks and plated three runs in the frame to grab a 5-2 lead.
WSC came back and used a single from Baylee Rial and walk to Morgan Vasa to load the bases before SMSU got the final out on a fly ball to hang on for the 5-2 win.
Wayne State held a 7-3 advantage in hits in the contest, led by Chandler going 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI. Rial ended 2 for 3 with Raquell Penke, Vasa and Buresh each singled. Despite the solid pitching effort, Vanderveen (1-6) was tagged with the loss
Wayne State will be on the road this weekend visiting MSU Moorhead Friday at 1 p.m. and Northern State Saturday at 12 p.m.