FARGO, N.D. - South Dakota moved to the Summit League softball championship game after blasting conference pitcher of the year K.K. Leddy for 11 hits on its way to a 10-1 run rule triumph at Tharaldson Park Friday afternoon.
The Coyotes had failed to score in three games with NDSU this season but wasted little time taking control with five runs before the Bison had a chance to bat.
Camile Fowler belted the first pitch of the game for a ground-rule double and Alyssa Fernandez and Jamie Holscher followed with consecutive walks to load the bases. Leddy was able to get an out when Lauren Eamiguel lined out to short but Dustie Durham had a two-run single and catcher Jessica Rogers followed a three-run home run to give USD a stunning 5-0 lead. Durham later added a two-run single in the third inning and a run-scoring double in the fourth to wrap up a five RBI game.
Alexis Devers got the pitching win for USD, limiting North Dakota State to a season-low two hits while fanning three in an efficient 59-pitch outing.
Leddy had entered the game with 15 scoreless innings against USD this season but dropped to 22-8 for the season after the loss. NDSU turned to its No. 2 pitcher Paige Vargas in an elimination game with South Dakota State earlier in the day and Vargas shut down the Jackrabbits on a six-hitter to advance to Saturday's final.
The Coyotes and Bison will square off at noon Saturday with South Dakota needing just one win in two chances to claim the Summit title. NDSU is the five-time defending champion of the Summit Tournament and has only lost once in the last 10 years in the loop post-season tourney.