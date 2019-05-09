FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota got off to a fast start scoring a run in each of the first third innings and went on to winner's bracket of the Summit League softball tournament after handing Fort Wayne a 5-1 setback Thursday afternoon.
The Coyotes got a home run and three hits from Alyssa Fernandez, who gave USD a 1-0 lead with a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning. Lauren Eamiguel and Jessica Rogers also had two hits and drove in a run each as South Dakota won for the fourth time in as many games with the Mastadons this season.
South Dakota (32-24) faces North Dakota State in the winner's bracket final at 1 p.m. with a berth in the championship on the line. The loser of the USD-NDSU game will take on South Dakota State in an elimination contest following the opening game.
Dustie Durham pitched a six-hitter for the win and struck out six to get the win. Durham had a shut out going into the seventh inning before Fort Wayne's Abby Baez hit a solo home run, her first of the season. The home run by Baez provided the first run of the season after the Coyotes won by shut out the previous three times.
Fort Wayne ended its season dropping a 7-6 elimination game to South Dakota State later in the day and ended its season with a 10-39 record. South Dakota State opened Thursday's action with a 4-3 loss to North Dakota State.