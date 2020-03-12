COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Wayne State wraps up trip with two-game split

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Wayne State wrapped up its trip to Florida on a winning note clipping Malone (Ohio) 7-2 in college softball action at the National Training Center Spring Games Thursday. WSC spilt for the day, losing earlier 8-1 to Pitt-Johnstown.
The Wildcats got two hits each from Kim Vidlak, Kamryn Sparks, Riley Holmberg and Emily Hale. Both Vidlak and Paiton Thornberg drove in two runs apiece for Wayne State, which finished 5-3 on its Southern swing and are 10-13 in all games.
Maddie Moser pitched three innings of no-hit ball while Hadley Moser threw the final four innings to get credit for the win.
ST. FRANCIS 7, DORDT 6: The Defenders overcame a 2-1 deficit to lead 5-3 going into the seventh inning but were unable to hold off St. Francis.
The Defenders scored a run in the first inning but allowed two in the bottom of the second inning to trail 2-1.
Dordt loaded the bases in the fifth inning but came away empty but was able to break through in the sixth inning when Hailey Heeringa doubled to lead off the inning. Erin Bredemus singled to get a run in and Natalie Fopma singled to put runners at the corners. With two outs Jessica Oules singled and Fopma also scored on fielder’s obstruction. Oules would eventually score on a Jessica Flaherty single for a 5-2 lead.
St. Francis got a solo homerun in the sixth inning to cut into the Dordt lead at 5-3.
After Dordt went scoreless in the seventh inning St. Francis started their threat with a walk in the home half of the seventh inning. A single followed to put the pressure on. A single scored a run to cut the gap to 5-4 and a single with one out scored two runs and ended the game for St. Francis.