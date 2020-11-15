COLLEGE SWIMMING: Morningside wins seven events

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College swim team won seven combined events Saturday at their home meet.

Mside needed every bit of the fast clockings recorded by the likes of juniors James Camp, Ron DeFauw and James Spicer along with freshman Willy Pinnow on the men's side.

Josie Dike and Rachel Roose also got wins in their Hindman-Hobbs Center Natatorium pool.

Camp produced a pair of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics provisional national qualifying efforts in the 50-yard freestyle (21.6 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (47.1 seconds).

The remaining first place marks for the men, who battled Midland to the wire (770-748) on the team standings, were in the 1650-yard freestyle (DeFauw, 17:36.07); 200-yard breaststroke (Spicer, 2:05.91); and the 200-yard freestyle for Pinnow with a time of 1:48.21.

The women's championships were in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle. Dike won the 200 free in 2:08.24. Roose won the 50 in 25.71 seconds.

