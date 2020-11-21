COLLEGE SWIMMING: Two new Coyote Top 10 marks highlight Friday’s session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two new entries into the Coyote Top 10 list highlighted Friday’s events at the Coyote Extravaganza inside the Midco Aquatic Center.

Swimming in the traditional 25-yard pool during Friday’s session a pair of newcomers to South Dakota’s swimming and diving program earned spots on the Coyote Top 10 charts.

Aidan Gantenbein, a sophomore transfer from Barton County Community College, swam 50.11 to win the 100 fly and move into 8th on the all-time list. Gantenbein, a national champion in the 50 back at Barton, also swam on a winning 400 medley relay along with Brady Torborg, Jake Leichner and Charlie Bean.

Lauren Van Fleet, a freshman, opened her collegiate campaign with a 58.46 clocking to win the 100 backstroke and move into 10th on the all-time list.

Mack Sathre, a sophomore, posted a new personal best in the 200 IM in 1:53.13 to move up to sixth on the all-time charts.

Madilyn Sindelar, a junior, shaved .02 off her personal best in the 100 butterfly to win in 56.37.

There were seven individual events contested on Friday and the 14 races saw 14 different individuals claim race victories on the evening.