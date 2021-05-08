COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Eerik Haamer leads South Dakota at home meet

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota freshman pole vaulter Eerik Haamer moved to fifth in the NCAA standings and freshman sprinter Sara Reifenrath broke a Lillibridge Track Complex facility record to highlight the 11 Coyote victories on Friday at the South Dakota-Tune-Up.
Haamer vaulted a personal best of 18-4 ¾ (5.61m) to capture the pole vault competition. The height ties him for second in USD program history and fifth in the NCAA this spring. It matches the same mark set earlier this season by teammate Ethan Bray.
The Coyotes swept the top-three in the field, with freshman Tre Young taking second in 16-7 ¼ (5.06m) and sophomore Sean McClellan taking third place in 16-1 ¼ (4.91m).
Reifenrath clocked a wind-legal 23.51 seconds to break a five-year-old facility record for 200 meters. Her time leads the Summit this spring and ranks 38th in the NCAA West region. It’s also the second-fastest time program history, just shy of Michelle Christie’s school record of 23.46 seconds from 1994.
The freshman also ran on a pair of winning relays Friday. She anchored the 4x100-meter relay to a win in 46.88 seconds with freshman Erin Kinney, freshman Jacy Pulse and redshirt-freshman Hannah Young joining her on the relay. The women’s 4x400-meter relay, which consisted of redshirt-freshman Madison Jochum, Reifenrath, Pulse and redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding, took first in 3:48.25.
Redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz clocked a new personal best in the 100 meters, crossing the finish line in 10.45 seconds. He sits third in the Summit League with the mark entering next week’s championships. That time also ranks fourth in USD program history.
Friday marked redshirt-freshman Helen Gould’s second-ever steeplechase competition. She came out on top, winning in 10:57.19 to become just the fifth Coyote in program history to break the 11-minute mark. Her time also ranks second in the Summit this season to teammate Jonna Bart.
Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan cruised to a victory in the 110-meter hurdles with a clocking of 14.31 seconds.
South Dakota swept the top-three spots of the men’s high jump. Senior Zack Anderson cleared 7-1 (2.16m) for the win. Redshirt-junior Travis Larson and redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman both cleared 6-7 (2.01m) for second and third place, respectively.
Redshirt-freshman Carly Haring made it a sweep by winning the women’s high jump in 5-8 ½ (1.74m).
Freshman Jacob Jenkins won the triple jump with a leap of 47-0 ¾ (14.34m). Redshirt-sophomore Sage Hagen, who’s competing unattached this spring, finished runner-up in 46-11 ¾ (14.32m). Redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky was fifth in 46-0 ½.
The sun set before the conclusion of the women’s pole vault competition, which left a six-way tie for first place.