COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Eerik Haamer leads South Dakota at home meet

Redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz clocked a new personal best in the 100 meters, crossing the finish line in 10.45 seconds. He sits third in the Summit League with the mark entering next week’s championships. That time also ranks fourth in USD program history.

Friday marked redshirt-freshman Helen Gould’s second-ever steeplechase competition. She came out on top, winning in 10:57.19 to become just the fifth Coyote in program history to break the 11-minute mark. Her time also ranks second in the Summit this season to teammate Jonna Bart.

Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan cruised to a victory in the 110-meter hurdles with a clocking of 14.31 seconds.

South Dakota swept the top-three spots of the men’s high jump. Senior Zack Anderson cleared 7-1 (2.16m) for the win. Redshirt-junior Travis Larson and redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman both cleared 6-7 (2.01m) for second and third place, respectively.

Redshirt-freshman Carly Haring made it a sweep by winning the women’s high jump in 5-8 ½ (1.74m).

Freshman Jacob Jenkins won the triple jump with a leap of 47-0 ¾ (14.34m). Redshirt-sophomore Sage Hagen, who’s competing unattached this spring, finished runner-up in 46-11 ¾ (14.32m). Redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky was fifth in 46-0 ½.