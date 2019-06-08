AUSTIN, Texas — Kingsley-Pierson High School graduate Kiana Phelps finished in 18th place Saturday in the women's discus competition at the NCAA Division I track and field championships.
Phelps' best throw was 171 feet, 9 inches, as she was representing the University of Oregon.
Phelps was placed as the seventh thrower in the first flight. This was her first appearance at the NCAA meet.
Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga won the title with her longest throw going 207-6, which was a personal best for her.
USD's HAMMER GETS 11th IN DISCUS: South Dakota natives Ben Hammer and Zack Anderson wrapped up the 2019 NCAA Championships for the Coyotes on Friday evening at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
In his final meet as a Coyote, Hammer garnered his first career All-America accolade. He finished 11th in the field for second-team All-America. His best mark came on his first throw of the competition, sending the discus a season best 189 feet, 2 inches.
Anderson cleared the opening pair of bars on his first attempt, but missed all three tries at 7-1 ¾. He finished one spot out of All-America recognition, taking 17th with his top height of 7-0 ½. This marked one of the toughest men’s high jump competitions of the century, with it being the first time since 2001 that it took a make of 7-3 to score in the top-eight.
Hailing from Dell Rapids (Hammer) and Parker (Anderson), the duo were the only South Dakota natives competing in the NCAA Championships for the second-straight year.