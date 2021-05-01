COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Morningside's Fundermann, McKibben win GPAC titles

SEWARD, Neb. — The Concordia women's and Doane men's track and field teams won GPAC championships Saturday, hosted by Concordia.

The Bulldogs defended their home oval by scoring 259.5 points, and Hastings was second with 176.

Doane won the men's meet with 235.5 points, and the Dordt men were second with 137 points.

Here's a look at winners from the four local schools:

Morningside had two winnrers: Emalee Fundermann and Jo McKibben. Fundermann won in the 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 49.93 seconds. McKibben won the 800 in 2:20.47.

Briar Cliff also had two winners, both on the men's side. Wilton George won the 100 (10.58) while Ben Jefferies won the 400 (48.08).

Hunter Koepke and Dylan Hendricks each won two individual races, all in the distance division. Koepke's two wins came in the 5,000 (19:11.26) and 10,000 (39:45.46). Hendricks took the fastest time in the same two men's races. He won the 5,000 in 19:11.26 and the 10K in 32:52.28.

Northwestern's James Gilbert won the conference championship in the long jump, with a jump of 23 feet, 11 3/4 inches.

Dordt led the local four in champions with seven.