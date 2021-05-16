COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Sara Reifenrath wins Summit League Most Outstanding Performer

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota freshman Sara Reifenrath was voted the Summit League Women’s Most Outstanding Performer and earned the Women’s Newcomer of the Championships, senior Kamberlyn Lamer captured the Women’s Field Championship MVP and freshman Demar Francis earned the Men’s Newcomer of the Championship at the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Lillibridge Track Complex.
The Coyotes captured 10 Summit titles on Saturday for 14 total over the three-day span. USD finished second in the women’s team race with 200 points and took third in the men’s race with 204 points.
Reifenrath took home gold in three events, breaking a pair of Summit League Championships meet records in the process, en route to winning both the Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship and the Newcomer of the Championship awards. She was also the Newcomer of the Championship during the indoor season. She’s the second Coyote to earn the MOP honor and the seventh to earn the newcomer award since USD joined the league in 2012.
Hailing from Hartington, Nebraska, Reifenrath swept the 200 meters (23.29 seconds) and 400 meters (53.27 seconds). She broke a 27-year-old school record in the 200 meters, previously held by Michelle Christie (23.46). Both of her individual marks were also Lillibridge facility records.
Reifenrath’s most impressive race of the day came on the anchor carry of the women’s 4x400-meter relay. She chased down North Dakota State’s Nell Graham, splitting a 52.3 second leg, to give the Coyotes a victory in 3:42.05. The relay broke an 18-year-old Summit League Championships record in addition to the Lillibridge facility record. She was joined on the relay by redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding, redshirt-freshman Madison Jochum and freshman Jacy Pulse.
There were 14 Summit League Championships meet records broken this weekend with four of them by Coyotes. There were also 22 new Lillibridge Track Complex facility records broken over the three-day competition.
Members of the men’s 4x100-meter relay also racked up points in the open sprinting events.
Anchor Dylan Kautz finished runner-up in the 100 meters (10.54) for all-Summit honors and Ardell Inlay was sixth (10.72). Both ran personal bests in Friday’s prelims with Kautz clocking 10.37 and Inlay 10.60.
In the open 200 meters, Francis was second, Kautz took fifth in a personal best 21.34 seconds, and Virgil Steward was seventh in a personal best 21.48 seconds.
The quartet of Morvan, Inlay, freshman Luke Olson and Francis garnered all-Summit honors in the 4x400-meter relay with a runner-up finish in 3:12.53. Francis closed down the homestretch to earn a spot on the podium. The time ranks sixth in USD program history – marking the first time in 19 years a men’s 4x400-meter relay has made the Coyote Top 10 chart.
NSIC MEET: Wayne State senior Preston Davis placed in three events Saturday to lead the WSC men's track and field team on the final day of the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Championships at Malosky Stadium in Duluth, Minnesota. As a team, the Wildcats finished in seventh place with 49.5 points.
Minnesota State captured a ninth consecutive team title easily out-scoring Augustana 214.5-115. Concordia-St. Paul placed third with 84 followed by MSU Moorhead with 71 and Northern State and University of Mary tied for fifth at 65. Wayne State was seventh with 49.5 points.
Saturday's top performer was Davis, who collected a fifth place medal in the javelin (180' 6 1/2"), seventh in the 110 hurdle finals in 15.29 seconds and eighth in the 400 hurdles at 52.00 seconds.
Other medal winners Saturday included Noah Lilly taking sixth in the javelin at 174' 11 3/4" while two Wildcat relays scored points. The 4 x 100 meter relay quartet of Jediah Davis, Justin Rohloff, Jacob Ladage and Noah Carr took fifth place in 42.32 seconds while the 4 x 400 team of Ladage, Bryce Holcomb, Carr and Michael Kueny came in seventh at 3:21.04.
Wayne State finished the NSIC meet with one champion and four All-NSIC finshers.
Kalkowski won his third straight NSIC hammer throw title to get the Wildcats off to a strong start Friday with a winning mark of 206-10.
AMERICAN RIVERS MEET: Buena Vista junior Becca Simpson claimed the javelin title to give the Beavers their second conference champion of the week as the Beavers wrapped up a strong American Rivers Conference Outdoor Championship with its highest score in over 20 years.
Simpson won the javelin with a stadium record toss of 40.70 meters and won the event by nearly nine feet. Her victory gave BVU multiple conference champions in a single outdoor championship for the first time since 2003 when it claimed three titles. Simpson nearly claimed all-conference accolades in the hammer throw but came up six feet short and settled for fourth place overall with a toss of 49.44m.
Freshman Jessica Sump, who won the long jump on Friday, missed out on her second all-conference status of the championship by taking fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a clocking of 15.22 seconds.
Garrett Bates gave the Buena Vista men's outdoor track & field team its lone all-conference performance on Saturday afternoon by taking second in the pole vault by clearing 4.60 meters.
Bates, who came in seeded third, came through with a major season best mark, surpassing his previous best of 4.41 meters at last week's South Dakota Tune-up. He's the program's first all-conference finisher in the event since at least 2002. Teammate Joe Fisher lost out on a tiebreaker and had to settle with fourth after clearing 4.20 meters, which matched his season best. Jed Richards gave the Beavers a trio of point finishers by taking seventh.