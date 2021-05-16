COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Sara Reifenrath wins Summit League Most Outstanding Performer

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota freshman Sara Reifenrath was voted the Summit League Women’s Most Outstanding Performer and earned the Women’s Newcomer of the Championships, senior Kamberlyn Lamer captured the Women’s Field Championship MVP and freshman Demar Francis earned the Men’s Newcomer of the Championship at the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Lillibridge Track Complex.

The Coyotes captured 10 Summit titles on Saturday for 14 total over the three-day span. USD finished second in the women’s team race with 200 points and took third in the men’s race with 204 points.

Reifenrath took home gold in three events, breaking a pair of Summit League Championships meet records in the process, en route to winning both the Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship and the Newcomer of the Championship awards. She was also the Newcomer of the Championship during the indoor season. She’s the second Coyote to earn the MOP honor and the seventh to earn the newcomer award since USD joined the league in 2012.

Hailing from Hartington, Nebraska, Reifenrath swept the 200 meters (23.29 seconds) and 400 meters (53.27 seconds). She broke a 27-year-old school record in the 200 meters, previously held by Michelle Christie (23.46). Both of her individual marks were also Lillibridge facility records.