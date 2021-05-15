COLLEGE TRACK: Ardell Inlay among members of record-breaking 4x100 for USD

VERMILLION, S.D. — East High School graduate Ardell Inlay helped break a South Dakota track and field record on Saturday.

Inlay was the third leg of the 4x100-meter relay, which the Coyotes won in 39.94 seconds. That broke a Summit League meet record as well as the USD record.

Inlay was also sixth in the open 100-meter dash, as he finished in 10.72 seconds. Dylan Kautz, who also ran in the 4x100, was the conference runner-up with a time of 10.34 seconds.

Hugo Moran won the 110 hurdles in a time of 13.96 seconds.

Zack Anderson won the men's high jump, clearing the seven-foot, 2.5-inch mark to win the conference title.

Eerik Haamer won the men's pole vault at 18 feet, 4.5 inches.

Jessie Sullivan won the men's discus, with a throw of 174-5.

On the women's side, Sara Reifenrath won two titles on Saturday. She won the 200 in 23.39. That time broke the meet, school and facility record.

She later turned around to win the 400 in 53.27 seconds. That time broke the facility record.

In that same 400-meter race, Bishop Heelan grad Madison Jochum placed seventh in 56.29 seconds.