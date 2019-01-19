BROOKINGS, S.D.—South Dakota captured 11 events and senior Lara Boman broke her own school record in the weight throw on Saturday at the Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational.
Boman launched the weight throw 67 feet, 2 inches, to improve her own program record by eight inches. She took third in a competitive field as the second collegian. Her mark ranks 19th in the NCAA this season.
Junior Chris Nilsen vaulted to the top spot in the NCAA this weekend after clearing 18-6 ¾. Nilsen leads the country by more than three inches with the jump, while eight men have cleared 18-1 so far this season.
The Coyotes swept the top-four spots in the men’s pole vault. Junior Nick Johnson finished runner-up in 16-6 ¾ while junior Ethan Bray, who’s redshirting, placed third and freshman Sean McClellan took fourth.
The Coyotes also swept the top-four spots in the women’s pole vault, highlighted by junior Helen Falda’s winning height of 13-9 ¼. Falda moves to 12th in the NCAA with the mark. ]
Senior Kimmy Peterson matched her mark from last weekend (12-11 ½) to finish as the runner-up, while sophomore Landon Kemp and freshman Deidra Marrison took third and fourth, respectively.
Senior Ben Hammer joins an elite crew with a shot put throw past 60 feet for the first time in his career. He won the event in 60-3 ¼ for the third-best mark in school history, joining alums Kyle McKelvey and Cody Snyder. He ranks 24th in the nation with the throw.
Clearing seven feet for the third time this season, junior Zack Anderson jumped 7-1 to win the high jump. Sophomore teammate Travis Larson finished runner-up in 6-8 ¾.
Senior Megan Billington split the 3,000 meters and the one mile run with SDSU’s Rachel King as both races came down to the wire. Billington outlasted King in the 3,000 meters for first in 9:59.31. King then edged out Billington in the mile by .01 seconds. Billington finished runner-up in 4:55.62.
On the men’s side, Eldon Warner captured the mile for the second-straight week with a winning time of 4:12.25. Warner added a runner-up performance in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:23.89.
Redshirt-senior Ethan Fenchel won the weight throw with a toss of 66-5 ¾. He was a foot shy of his own school record set last weekend at Iowa.
Junior Britny Kerr leaped 39-5 ¼ for a new indoor personal best in the triple jump. The mark moves her to sixth on the Coyote top-10 list. Kerr also clocked 8.86 seconds in the 60 hurdles for third place.
South Dakota swept the short sprints with junior Tasheka Gordon taking gold in the 60 meters and senior Karina Dufoe capturing the 200 meters. Gordon clocked 7.65 seconds to win, just .03 away from tying her personal best. Dufoe finished in 25.21 seconds with teammate Samara Spencer placing third in the race in 25.57.
The Coyotes swept the top-three spots in the women’s shot put, led by sophomore Callie Henrich’s winning throw of 46-0 ¾. Senior Mary Wester took second while freshman Josephine Starner placed third.
Sophomore Macy Heinz clocked an indoor best of 2:13.23 for second place in the 800 meters. The time ranks seventh in school history. Senior Mallory Fine finished just behind in 2:14.00 for third.
Paul wins two events for Briar Cliff
Alana Paul finished as the top runner in two events and second in another for Briar Cliff at Saturday. Paul won the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.85 seconds. She was also first in the 400-meter dash in 59.77. Paul was the runner-up in the 60-meter dash in 7.83.
Joseph Washington won the men's 200-meter dash in 22.77.
Kalen Murray was second in the men's triple jump with a distance of 13.24 meters and teammate Ryan Harrell was third with a distance of 12.98.