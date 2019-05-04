YANKTON, S.D. -- The Dordt men's track team finished in second place at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet with 144.50 and set a record in the 4x800.
Doane won the men's title with 192 points and Concordia won the women's title with 200 points.
Morningside's Kati Kneifl won the women's javelin title with a toss of 133-feet, 1-inch. She her best throw came in her fourth attempt. Her fifth attempt also would've won the title.
Northwestern's Perkins Aiyegbeni won the men's 400 with an NAIA automatic qualifying time of 48 seconds flat.
Northwestern's 4x800 women's relay team of Rebekah Muilenburg, Devyn Kemble, Katrina Engebretson and Kassidy De Jong won the race in 9:16.81. Morningside's team of Sonora Foresman, Clare Kortlever, Rose Pelelo-Ray and Emalee Funderman finished in third place and automatically qualified for NAIA nationals with a time of 9:19.91. Dordt finished in fourth in an automatic qualifying time of 9:20.33 with the team of Annika Rick, Kate Wnek, Annika Brands and Jenna Stephens.
Dordt's 4x800 men's relay team of Caleb Herman, Jebadiah Merkle, Lucas Van Eps and Matthew Van Eps won the race in 7:37.92, setting the GPAC record by a second and a half. Morningside held the record, which was set in 2014.
Northwestern qualified for NAIA nationals with the team of Peyton Brasser, Joshua Van Dusseldorp, Dylan Hendricks and Peter Hollinger, which finished in third place in 7:38.96. Morningside's team of Dylan Lindstrom, Tyler Carney, Zach Ambrose and Camden Beller qualified for nationals and finished in fourth place in 7:41.67.
Matthew Van Eps won the men's 800 in a national qualifying time of 1:51.41. He was followed by Hollinger, who also qualified for nationals in 1:51.95.
Matthew Van Eps, Lucas Van Eps and Herman teamed with Mark Bakker to finish in second place and qualified for nationals with a time of 3:15.14.
Dordt's Ike Van Kempen automatically qualified for NAIA nationals by throwing 182-10 in the hammer throw. He finished in seventh place. Van Kempen also advances to nationals in the discus with a toss of 163-5 and finished in third place.
Dordt's Anmarie Stuit qualified for nationals after winning the 400 hurdles in 1:01.77. Northwestern's MacKenzie Keune was right behind her and qualified for nationals with a time of 1:02.41.
Northwestern's Jackson Johnson cleared 6-7.5 win the men's high jump title. Dordt's Sarah De Haan won the women's high jump after clearing 5-4.5.
Dordt's Olivia Couch won the women's steeplechase in 11:35.08 and Dordt's Nicolas Veldhorst won the men's steeplechase in 10:09.03.
Dordt's Annechiena Knevelbaard won the women's 1,500 in 4:51.37 and Dordt's David Temte won the men's 1,500 in 3:55.59.
Dordt's Jenna Stephens won the women's 800 in 2:16.91.
Hendricks won the men's 5,000 run in 15:40.52.
USD track has success at Howard Wood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota saw first-place finishes from senior Eldon Warner in the 1,500-meter run, junior Blake Vande Hoef in the long jump, and junior Britny Kerr in the 100-meter hurdles to highlight Coyotes performances Saturday at the 94th Howard Wood Relays. USD athletes won 11 events during the two-day meet.
Warner ran a season-best time of 3 minutes, 46.16 seconds, besting the field of 48 runners by two seconds to earn the win. Vande Hoef’s fifth of six jumps was best. He reached 22-feet, 3.75-inches and won his competition by more than two feet. Kerr’s winning time in the hurdles was a season-best 14.12 seconds.
On Friday, USD took down two records. Sophomore Jonna Bart won the steeplechase in 10 minutes, 25.63 seconds, besting the mark set last year by teammate Madeline Huglen.
USD alumna Emily Grove shattered her previous record in the women’s pole vault. Her winning height of 14-feet-11-inches broke her 2017 mark by nearly 10 inches. Grove currently boasts the sixth-best mark in the world at 15-1.5.
Sophomore Chris Nilsen winning mark was 18-10.5 in the pole vault.
Other men’s winners include senior Ben Hammer in the discus (176-0), junior Zack Anderson in the high jump (6-10.75) and senior Brennan Schmidt in the 400-meter dash (48.25s). Schmidt ran his fastest time this season.
Senior Karina Dufoe won the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.79. Sophomore Macy Heinz crossed the line in 2:10.32 to win the 800-meter run.
South Dakota next competes at the Summit League Championship Meet May 8-10 in Macomb, Ill. The Coyotes women tied for first place with North Dakota State at last year’s championship meet in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Kaup lead Wayne State with win in hammer at Nebraska Invitational
Lincoln, Neb. -- Wayne State's Dylan Kaup won the hammer throw to lead a sweep of the top four finishers in action at the Nebraska Invitational Saturday.
Kaup had a 192-7 and followed by teamate Cade Kalkowski in second at 189-7. Richard Sweeney (170-11) and Matt Nemec (167-1) were third and four, respectively for Wayne State.
The Wildcats' Ben Allen also hit an NCAA provisional mark in the shot put with a 53-9.75 effort, good enough for third place. WSC's Preston Davis recorded a second place finish in the 400-meter hurdles (56.23) and was third in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.49 seconds.
For the Wayne State women, Jordyn Pester took fourth in the 200 in 25.28 seconds, Kenzie Sullivan collected a fourth in the discus (153-11) while Mackenzie Scheil came in fourth place in the shot put (43-3.75).
Wayne State will compete in the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday in Duluth, Minnesota.