Mustangs capture eight events at BV
STORM LAKE, Iowa – Sophomore Zac Ambrose climbed into National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ top five, while senior Aurora Arevalo turned heads in her first pentathlon attempt Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26.
Ambrose, racing to the 1000 meter run championship in 2:30.82, moved to fourth on the national performance list during action at Buena Vista University’s Dennis Young Classic. After claiming the 1000 in better than three seconds, he came back to anchor Morningside College’s first-place finishing 4x400 team that featured him, junior Chase Hiser, junior Logan Roberts and freshman Camden Beller edging Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Northwestern College by over two seconds with a 3:26.77.
The sophomore’s part in two event victories were part of five for the Mustangs that led them to a second-place team effort. Sophomore Connor Ritz roared to first in the 3000 (9:02.81) to beat the field by better than seven seconds; freshman Matt Yeager hit the line first in the 60 meters, clocking a 7.18; and junior Miles Gebel led a top three places sweep in the long jump, going 21 feet, five and a quarter inches.
Morningside’s women, taking third on the team charts, got a strong weekend start with Arevalo. The senior won two of the five pentathlon events to produce 3,140 points, good for the spot and a slot on the national performance list first 15 at No. 12. The Maroon added event championships from freshman Emalee Fundermann in the 1000 (3:18 flat) and the 4x800 meter relay quartet of Fundermann, sophomore Macie Moore, senior Rose Pelelo-Ray and freshman Jenna Dirkx (9:42.45).
Head coach Dave Nash’s teams continue the indoor season Saturday, Feb. 2. They’re part of the team fields for the Dakota Wesleyan University Open.
Chargers have eight top-three finishes at BV
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Briar Cliff track squads tallied eight top-three finishes at the Dennis Young Indoor Classic Saturday. The Chargers topped the podium in three events.
Among the athletes to win events was Allana Paul, who continued her dominance in the 60 meters with a winning time of 7.91 seconds.
The other two titles came on the men's side with Kalen Murray winning the triple jump with a mark of 13.09 meters and the 4x200 relay team of Murray, Sage Lloyd, Jared Samms and Collin Glazek claiming gold with a time of 1:32.21. Second place in the event was actually another Charger squad as Joseph Washington, Joseph Rosas, Ryan Harrel and James House finished the race in 1:34.44.
Harell, like Murray, ran on a 4x200 relay team while also standing strong in the triple jump as Harell took third place in that event with a mark of 12.39 meters.
Other top finishes for the BC men include a third-place effort by Glazek in the 400 meters (53.34).
Aside from her 60 meter crown, Paul also competed in the 600 meters and took second with a time of 1:44.69.
Peyton Coffin also had a strong showing with a third-place finish in the 400 meters, crossing the finish line in 1:03.13.
The Briar Cliff men's and women's teams both finished sixth in the team standings. Dordt claimed both the men's and women's titles.
The Chargers next competition is Saturday, February 2 at the DWU Open in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Northwestern have two hit NAIA marks
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Northwestern had two athletes hit NAIA auto marks at Saturday's Dennis Young Invite.
Jackson Johnson hit the NAIA auto mark in the high jump after he won the event after clearing 6-7.5.
The men's 4x800 team of Peter Hollinger, Caleb Benzing, Josh Van Dusseldorp and Chase Bulten finished in second and hit the NAIA auto mark of 7:55.41.
Justus Adams hit the NAIA provisional mark in the 60-meter hurdles. He won the event in 8.45 seconds. Peter Hollinger hit the NAIA provisional mark in the 600-meter run after he won the event in 1:22.75.
Rebekah Muilenburg won the 600-meter run with a time of 1:40.84. Katrina Engebretson won the 800-meter run in 2:24.46. MacKenzie Keune won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.51.
Wayne State finishes with four first-place finishes
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State recorded three first-place finishes and three NCAA provisional qualifying marks Saturday competing at the Mark Schuck Indoor Track and Field Open hosted by Minnesota State in Mankato, Minnesota at Myers Fieldhouse.
First place finishers included senior Robert Sullivan in the heptathlon, scoring 5,153 points. The distance medley relay team of Bryce Holcomb, Kyle Lowe, Nathan Pearson and Brock Hegarty crossed the tape first in a time of 10:58.27 while freshman Mikhail Sands had a first place finish in the long jump at 21’ 10 ¾”.
The mark posted by Sullivan in the heptathlon was an NCAA provisional qualifying mark for the two-time NCAA indoor national qualifier in the event, ranking eighth in NCAA Division II.
The other two NCAA provisional marks came from Cade Kalkowski and Dylan Kaup in the weight throw with Kalkowski placing second at 64’ 7 ¼” while Kaup’s top mark was 60’ 3 ¼”. Kalkowski now sits ninth in NCAA Division II while Kaup is listed at 21st.
Second place finishes were posted by Bryce Holcomb in the 600-meter dash (1:24.93) and Brock Hegarty in the 1,000-meter run at 2:39.11.
Nathan Pearson had a third place finish in the 600-meter run (1:25.30) while the 4 x 400 meter relay quartet of Jacob Ladage, Preston Davis, Pearson and Holcomb came in fifth place in a time of 3:29.04.
For the women, freshman Jordyn Pester took first place in the 400-meter dash while sophomore Jadin Wagner captured second in the shot put with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.
Pester crossed the tape first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.25 seconds while Wagner recorded a toss of 47’ 11 ¼” to place second in the shot put, good for an NCAA provisional mark that currently is tied for 13th in NCAA Division II.
Freshman Mikayla Marvin matched her own school record in the pole vault, clearing 10’ 8 ¾” to place third while the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Pester, Joan Jelimo, Marin Jetensky and Molli Vasa posted a third place finish with a time of 4:05.03.
Wayne State’s next meet will be Friday and Saturday, February 1 and 2 at the Husker Invite in Lincoln.