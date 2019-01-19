Morningside's Flemister wins long jump
BROOKINGS, S.D. -- The Morningside men's and women's track and field team competed at the SDSU DII meet on Friday.
Dom Flemister won the men's long jump with a distance of 7.20 meters. Teammate Miles Gebel was fourth in the event with a jump of 6.44-meters.
Flemister was also second in the men's 200-meter dash in a time of 21.92.
Zach Ambrose was second in the 800-meter run in 1:54.83.
Camden Beller was fifth in the 600-meter run in a time of 1:24.17, four seconds faster than his seed time.
Emalee Fundermann was fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:23.30, more than a second ahead of her seed time.
Dordt competes at SDSU Invite
The Dordt men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Brookings, South Dakota for their first meet of the 2019 calendar year on Friday, Jan. 18.
Dordt’s Eric Steiger claimed fifth in the 5,000 meters and met the provisional qualifying standard for the NAIA National Championship meet with his time of 15:05.
Other top-five finishers at the high-powered event included Jenna Stephens finishing fifth in the 600 meters in 1:38.83 and Lucas VanEps ran the 400 in a time of 49.88 for fourth place.
Anthony Ghiorso ran the 1,000 meters in 2:31 for third place.
The men won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:22.
Next competition for the Defenders will be Friday and Saturday, January 25 and 26 at the Dennis Young Classic in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Northwestern has five top-five finishes at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. - Northwestern competed at the South Dakota State D-II track and field meet on Friday.
Joshua Van Dusseldorp hit an NAIA provisional time in the 600-meter run and finished in second place in 1:22.00.
Katrina Engebretson finished in third place in the 800-meter run in 2:22.00.
Justus Adams finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.45 seconds.
Jackson Johnson finished fifth in the high jump after clearing 1.85-meters
The men's 4x400-meter relay team of Justin Grevengoed, Adams, Perkins Aiyegbeni and Van Dusseldrop finished fourth in 3:27.00.
WSC's Marvin sets school record in pole vault
O’Neill freshman Mikayla Marvin took first place in the pole vault with a new school record mark of 10’ 8 ¾” to lead the Wayne State College women’s indoor track and field team Friday evening at the South Dakota State Division II Invitational held at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota.
Marvin’s mark of 10’ 8 ¾” eclipses the previous school mark of 10’ 8” set by Katie Malander in 2004.
In other field events, Tia Jones took fifth in the shot put (43’ 2 ¼”).
The Wildcat 4x400 relay team of Jordyn Pester, Joan Jelimo, Molli Vasa and Petensky placed fourth with a time of 4:06.60.
On the men's side for WSC, junior Dylan Kaup placed second in the weight throw with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark for the top finish by the Wayne State College men’s indoor track and field team Friday.
Kaup’s mark of 59’ 7 ½” was good for second place and an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.
Ben Allen posted a third place finish in the shot put at 52’ ¾” while senior sprinter Alvyns Alcenord came in fourth place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.05 seconds.
Freshman Mikhail Sands came in fifth place in the long jump with a top mark of 21’ 0”.
Wayne State will compete next weekend (Friday and Saturday) at the Minnesota State Open in Mankato, Minnesota.