SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt hosted the Dordt Invitational on Saturday. No team scores were kept.
Dordt's Olivia Couch won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 12:09.89. Sarah De Haan won the high jump after clearing 5-feet, 3.25 inches.
Morningside's Kati Kneifl won the javelin throw by tossing 150-1. Krista Zavadil was second in the steeplechase in 13:02.02.
Buena Vista's Emily Hoesing was second in the 5,000-meter run in 18:58.06.
Northwestern's MacKenzie Keune was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.75.
On the men's side, Morningside's Chase Hiser won the 400-meter hurdles in 55.18 seconds.
Dordt's Eric Steiger won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:07.60 and teammate Nicolas Veldhorst was second in 10:09.75. Michael Buma was second in the 400 hurdles in 55.59. Ike Van Kempen was second in the discus with a toss of 156-9. Jeff Stellingwerf was second in the javelin with a toss of 178-6.
Dordt's 4x800-meter relay team of Jebadiah Merkle, David Temte, Anthony Ghiorso and Matthew Van Eps won the event in 7:43.64. Van Eps was second in the 800-meter run in 1:53.67.
Northwestern's Jackson Johnson won the high jump after clearing 6-8.75.
Northwestern's 4x100-meter relay team of Justin Grevengoed, Justus Adams, Brady Butters and Perkins Aiyegbeni won with a time of 42.01. Aiyegbeni was second in the 200-meter dash in 22.16 and he was second in the 400-meter dash in 48.67.
Wildcats compete in Concordia
SEWARD, Neb. -- The Wayne State men and women competed at the Concordia Invite on Saturday.
Wayne State women's throwers recorded three NCAA provisional marks while the women’s 4 x 400 relay team posted a first place finish.
The quartet of Joan Jelimo, Molli Vasa, Marin Jetensky and Jordyn Pester crossed the line first in a time of 3:59.19.
Scheil posted a top mark of 182’ 6” in the hammer throw to place second overall. Her throw was an NCAA provisional mark and currently ranks sixth in NCAA Division II.
Tia Jones also reached an NCAA provisional mark in the hammer throw, taking seventh place at 172’ 0” and is now 19th nationally.
Kenzie Sullivan hit an NCAA provisional mark in the discus, taking third at 154’ 8”.
Other top finishers for the Wildcats included Pester placing third in the 400-meter dash (56.38).
For the Wayne State men, senior Clay Kramper won the 200-meter dash and placed second in the 100-meter dash while throwers Cade Kalkowski and Dylan Kaup each hit NCAA provisional marks in the hammer throw.
Kramper was the winner in the 200-meter dash in 21.90 seconds and placed second in the finals of the 100-meter dash at 10.81 seconds.
Kalkowski and Kaup both improved on their NCAA provisional marks in the hammer throw and now rank in the top 10 nationally. Kaup recorded a mark of 200’ 0” to place third in the event and now sits sixth in NCAA Division II while Kaup was right behind in fourth place at 199’ 6” and is seventh nationally in the hammer throw.
Sophomore Preston Davis recorded a third place finish in the javelin at 159’ 1”. Davis also finished third in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.28).
Mikhail Sands took third place in the long jump (23’ 0”).
Wayne State will compete in a pair of meets next weekend – the Sioux City Relays Friday and Saturday and the UNK Loper Invite in Kearney on Saturday.