COLLEGE TRACK ROUNDUP: Dordt women win Dennis Young

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Dordt women's track team won the Dennis Young invite on Saturday, scoring 178.5 points, finishing 50 ahead of second-place Northwestern. Morningside was third with 113 points and Buena Vista was fourth with 110.
On the men's side, Grand View won with 191 points, ahead of Dordt's 156 points. Northwestern was third with 108, Morningside was fourth with 87 and Briar Cliff was fifth with 73. Buena Vista was sixth with 63.
Dordt's Emma Bakker won the 200-meter dash in 26.82 seconds and she went on to win the 400-meter dash in 1:00.03, just ahead of teammate Mika Kooistra, who finished in 1:00.06. Sarah Wensink won the 1,000-meter run in 3:00.18 and Eden Winslow won the 3,000-meter run in 10:56.63. Cassie Brandsma won the high jump after clearing 5-1. Hannah Rowe won the pole vault after clearing 9-8. Sommer Schaap won the triple jump with a distance of 34-2.25.
Bakker, Kooistra, Hannah Veldhuisen and Julia Yoder teamed up to win the 4x200 relay in 1:46.84, just ahead of Grand View's relay (1:46.90). Annika Rick, Bethany Ten Haken, Jordan Bos and Bailey Nelson won the 4x800 relay in 9:38.44.
For the Northwestern women, Anna Heusinkveld won the 60-meter dash in 7.95 seconds, just ahead of Southwestern's Elenani Tinai. MacKenzie Keune won the 600-meter run in 1:37.68. She also won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.07 seconds. Katherine Staab scored 2,864 points to win the pentathlon.
Morningside's Clare Kortlever won the 800-meter run in 2:28.36. Jo McKibben won the one-mile run in 5:26.31.
Buena Vista's team of Tabitha Guyett, Jade Hays, Brittini Thomas and Wren Klump won the 4x400 relay in 4:11.99.
For the Dordt men, Trey Engen won the 1,000-meter run in 2:33.67, just ahead of Morningside's Zach Ambrose (2:33.72). Jacob Vander Plaats won the one-mile run in 4:16.79. Chris Ellens won the 5,000-meter run in 16:20.73.
Engen, Anthony Ghiorso, Trey Engen and Matthew Van Eps teamed up to win the 4x800 relay in 7:48.46. Dordt's team of Nathan Kabongo, Micah Brands, Luther Mukanga and Kyle Baumert won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.39.
For the Briar Cliff men, Jalen Bowman won the 60-meter dash in 6.98 seconds and then he won the 200-meter dash in 22.68 seconds. Joseph Washington won the 400-meter dash in 50.47, finishing just ahead of teammate Ben Jefferies, who crossed in 50.49. Kalen Murray won the triple jump with a distance of 43-8.
Morningside's Dylan Lindstrom won the 800-meter run in 1:58.81.
Northwestern's Justus Adams won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.26 seconds. James Gilbert won the high jump after clearing 6-7 and he won the long jump with a distance of 23-3.25.
Northwestern's Bennet Schuiteman, Justin Grevengoed, Mitchell Oostra and Dennis Pederson teamed up to win the 4x400 relay in 3:27.03.
Buena Vista's Garrett Bates won the pole vault after clearing 13-9.25.
USD AT ADIDAS CLASSIC: South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen highlighted six Coyote event champions at Saturday’s Adidas Classic inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nilsen vaulted an indoor best of 19 feet, ¾ inch, to break his own South Dakota school record and Devaney facility record. It marked Nilsen’s 12th career vault past the 19-foot barrier. His first-ever 19-foot jump came at the Devaney back in 2018. The vault also gives Nilsen sole possession of the NCAA lead this season, clearing a centimeter higher than Baylor’s KC Lightfoot.
The Coyotes swept the podium in the men’s vault with redshirt-junior Ethan Bray finishing runner-up in 17-11, a quarter-inch off his indoor best, and senior Nick Johnson clearing 16-11 for third. Senior Kaleb Ellis rounded out the crew in fifth.
Freshman Brithton Senior had another stellar performance in winning the 60-meter hurdles. He clocked 7.79 seconds to improve his own mark from last week by three-hundredths of a second. He's now .02 off South Dakota’s school record in the event.
South Dakota swept the top-five spots in the women’s pole vault as well with senior Helen Falda vaulting a winning height of 14-3 ½. She cleared the bar on a first attempt for a new indoor best that ranks third in USD history. Following Falda with her own indoor best, sophomore Landon Kemp jumped 13-9 ¾ on Saturday. The height moves her to fifth in USD history. Freshman Gen Hirata rounded out the podium with a clearance of 13-1 ¾. Sophomore Deidra Marrison and redshirt-junior Makiah Hunt tied for fourth.
Junior Callie Henrich launched a three-foot improvement to win the weight throw in 65-7. The distance ranks second in South Dakota program history. Henrich also took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 48-9.
Senior Zack Anderson won the high jump with a leap of 7-0 ½. Sophomore Jack Durst finished runner-up in 6-10 ¼.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay of junior Holly Gerberding, senior Hannah Draayer, junior Alli Wroblewski and freshman Madison Jochum beat out the competition in 3:50.05. Also racing in open events, Draayer took fourth in the 400 meters and Gerberding placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles.
Junior Abby Ripperda clocked a big personal best in the 3,000-meter run, crossing the finish line in 9:41.49 for second place. The time ranks fourth in USD’s all-time history.
WAYNE STATE: Cade Kalkowski and Dylan Kaup had two-three finishes in the weight throw for the Wayne State men's track team at the Minnesota State open on Saturday.
Kalkowski's throw of 64-1 got him second place and Kaup was third with a throw of 61-1. Bryce Holcomb was second in the 600-meter dash in 1:23.97.
For the women, Mikayla Marvin was third in the pole vault after clearing 10-6. Jordyn Pester was third in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.11.