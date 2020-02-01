COLLEGE TRACK ROUNDUP: Dordt women win Dennis Young

Buena Vista's Garrett Bates won the pole vault after clearing 13-9.25.

USD AT ADIDAS CLASSIC: South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen highlighted six Coyote event champions at Saturday’s Adidas Classic inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Nilsen vaulted an indoor best of 19 feet, ¾ inch, to break his own South Dakota school record and Devaney facility record. It marked Nilsen’s 12th career vault past the 19-foot barrier. His first-ever 19-foot jump came at the Devaney back in 2018. The vault also gives Nilsen sole possession of the NCAA lead this season, clearing a centimeter higher than Baylor’s KC Lightfoot.

The Coyotes swept the podium in the men’s vault with redshirt-junior Ethan Bray finishing runner-up in 17-11, a quarter-inch off his indoor best, and senior Nick Johnson clearing 16-11 for third. Senior Kaleb Ellis rounded out the crew in fifth.

Freshman Brithton Senior had another stellar performance in winning the 60-meter hurdles. He clocked 7.79 seconds to improve his own mark from last week by three-hundredths of a second. He's now .02 off South Dakota’s school record in the event.