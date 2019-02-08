SEWARD, Neb. -- Morningside won two events at the Concordia Invite on Friday. Wayne State won one event.
Emalee Fundermann won the women's 800-meter run in 2:23.89 and Rose Pelelo-Ray was fourth in 2:29.94. Clare Kortlever was fifth in 2:30.37.
Zach Ambrose won the men's one-mile run in 4:28.05. Patton was third in 4:33.01 and Connor Ritz was fourth in 4:33.05.
Jenna Dirkx was third in the women's 1,000-meter run in 3:11.28.
In the women's one-mile run, Megan Maaske was fifth in 5:51.93.
Logan Roberts was second in the men's 600-meter run in 1:24.57.
The Morningside men's 4x800-meter relay team of Dylan Lindstrom, Tyler Carney, Ambrose and Camden Beller came in second place in 7:58.65.
Zac Hazen was fourth in the men's triple jump with a distance of 44-3.25 feet.
In the men's 800-meter run, Patton was fifth in 2:05.84.
For Wayne State, Joan Jelimo won the 600-meter run in 1:38.81.
Jordyn Pester finished second in the women's 400-meter dash in 57.46 seconds.
Wayne State finished second in the women's 4x400-meter relay in 3:00.77 with the team of Pester, Jelimo, Marin Jetensky and Molli Vasa.
Jadin Wagner was second in the women's shot put with a toss of 47-6.5 feet.
Andrea Torres was third in the women's 5,000-meter run in 19:52.2.
Dylan Kessler was second in the men's 5,000-meter run in 15:54.61.
Dylan Kaup was third in the men's weight throw with a toss of 58-3.