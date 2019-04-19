ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern held day one of the Red Raider Open on Friday
Northwestern's 4x800 relay team of Kassidy De Jong, Katrina Engebretson, Kelsey Lang and Rebekah Muilenburg won the event and met the provisional mark in 9:24.31.
Morningside's Megan Maaske won the 10,000 run in 40:21.90. Morningside men's 4x800 relay team of Zach Ambrose, Tyler Carney, Dylan Lindstrom and Camden Beller won the event in 7:44.69.
Dordt's Olivia Couch won the women's 5,000 run in 18:56.62. Dordt's Eric Steiger won the men's 5,000 run in 15:21.56.
USD competes at Mt. SAC, PCI
The USD track team sent a group of athletes to the Mt. SAC Relays on Thursday and another group to the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate meet.
At the Mt. SAC Relays, USD senior Megan Billington recorded the second-fastest 10,000-meter time in school history. Billington clocked 34 minutes, 47.75 seconds, to improve her personal best in the event by 15 seconds. She took 22nd in Mt. SAC’s invitational section of the race.
Sophomore Abby Ripperda finished runner-up in the collegiate section A of the 10,000 meters. She crossed the finish line in 35:28.18 for her first crack at the distance. She ranks eighth in school history with the mark.
At the Pacific Coach Intercollegiate, USD junior Zack Anderson was one of three Coyotes to win events, capturing the high jump with a height of 7 feet, 2.25 inches.
Anderson’s winning height was a quarter-inch off his own outdoor school record set earlier this spring. His teammates, sophomore Travis Larson and senior Deshonn Brown, tied for fifth in the competition with a height of 6-9.5.
Senior Ben Hammer placed first and second in his two throwing events. Hammer won the discus with a throw of 183-11. He also finished runner-up in the shot put, throwing it 58-6.75.
Junior Chris Nilsen took the pole vault title with a height of 18-6.75. He holds the NCAA lead this spring with his jump of 19-0.25 and entered the weekend as the only vaulter to jump higher than 18-6. Junior Ethan Bray tied for fifth in the competition with a vault of 17-1.
Coyote teammates, senior Kimmy Peterson and junior Helen Falda, tied for second in the women’s pole vault with a height of 13-9.25. The pair have both vaulted over 14-feet this spring.
Sophomore Aleksi Rosler finished runner-up in the 400 meters after crossing the finish line in 48.21 seconds. Rosler also took 10th in the 200 meters.
Junior Habib Jallow clocked 54.28 seconds to place fifth in the 400-meter hurdles.
The Coyote women’s 4x100-meter relay also placed fifth in their race. Junior Samara Spencer, senior Karina Dufoe, sophomore Danielle Thompson and junior Tasheka Gordon combined to clock a season-best time of 46.43 seconds.