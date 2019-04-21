ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Saturday was the final day of the Red Raider Invite.
Morningside's 4x800 men's relay team of Zach Ambrose, Tyler Carney, Dylan Lindstrom and Camen Beller won the event in 7:44.69.
Ambrose won the 800-meter run in 1:55.27. Megan Maaske won the women's 1,000-meter run in 40:21.90. Tenna Beel won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 12:26.85. Dom Flemister won the long jump with a distance of 22-7.25.
Dordt's 4x400 women's relay team of Emma Bakker, Mika Kooistra, Anmarie Stuit and Jenna Stephens won the event in 4:02.81. The 4x400 men's relay team of Lucas Van Eps, Matthew Van Eps, Mark Bakker and Caleb Herman won the event in 3:18.40.
Dordt's Olivia Couch won the women's 5,000-meter run in 18:56.62. Eric Steiger won the men's 5,000-meter run in 15:21.56. David Temte won the men's 1,500-meter run in 4:02.28. Nicolas Veldhorst won the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:06.76. Ike Van Kempen won the discus with a toss of 166-2.
Northwestern's 4x800 women's relay team of Kassidy De Jong, Katrina Engebretson, Kelsey Lang and Rebekah Muilenburg won the event in 9:24.31.
Northwestern's 4x100 men's relay team of Justin Grevengoed, Justus Adams, Brady Butters and Perkins Aiyegbeni won the event in 42.19.
Adams won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.66. Aiyegbeni won the 400-meter dash in 48.94. Jackson Johnson won the high jump after clearing 6-6.75.
South Dakota's Alanisse Williams won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.51. Morgan Lawler won the women's 1,500-meter run in 4:51.70. Josie Korger won the women's 100-meter dash in 12.39. Holly Gerberding won the women's 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.14. Zoe Anderson won the long jump with a distance of 17-9.
USD competes at two meet
Besides the Red Raider Invite, South Dakota competed at the Beach Invitational and the Ashland Open.
At the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California, South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen vaulted a world-leading 19 feet, 1 inch, Saturday.
While Nilsen entered Saturday’s meet holding the NCAA’s best height this season. He extended that lead with his new season best. The mark moves him to the top of the IAAF’s world leaders list this spring. Nilsen remains the only collegian to have cleared 19 feet this spring. This marks the eighth time in his career over 19 feet and the third-best mark in his career.
Also on Saturday, junior Zack Anderson tied his own school record from earlier this spring with a high jump clearance of 7-2.5. Anderson is tied for 26th in the world with the height.
Junior Helen Falda placed fifth in the women’s pole vault with a jump of 14-1.75. Falda went head-to-head with three of the NCAA’s top-five in the competition, including NCAA record-holder Olivia Gruver of Washington.
A day after breaking the 2:10 barrier in the 800 meters for the first time, sophomore Macy Heinz clocked exactly 2:10.00 for the race. She finished in fifth place with the time.
Junior Britny Kerr leaped 40-8.25 to take fifth in the triple jump.
At the Ashland Open in Ashland, Ohio, sophomore Callie Henrich posted a pair of runner-up finishes.
Henrich finished runner-up in both the invitational shot put and the invitational discus. She launched the shot put 46 feet, 8.75 inches, and send the discus 141-11. Also placing in the invitational discus, junior Emilee Shostrom took fourth and senior Molly Schiermeyer was fifth.
Senior Ethan Fenchel placed fifth in the invitational section of the discus, sending the disc 167-8.
Senior Lara Boman took fifth in the open shot put competition with a throw of 41-1.5.
WSC competes at Doane
CRETE, Neb. -- Freshman Mikayla Marvin broke her own school record in the pole vault by 10 inches while freshman Jordyn Pester took first in the 400-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash to lead the Wayne State College track and field team Saturday at the Jim Dutcher Memorial hosted by Doane University.
Marvin cleared 11-9.75 to place second in the event while moving to second on the NSIC charts in the event this season.
Pester had a strong day in the sprints, taking first in the 400-meter dash in 56.39 seconds while taking second in the 200-meter dash in 25.78 seconds.
Another first place effort was posted by redshirt freshman Mckeznie Scheil in the hammer throw with a mark of 181-7.
Junior Joan Jelimo had a second place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:19.92.
Wayne State will be in action again Wednesday at the Mount Marty Invite in Yankton.