South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen captured a Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays title in the men’s pole vault for the second-straight year on Saturday in front of nearly 21,000 fans inside Mike A. Myers Stadium.
A two-time Texas Relays champion, Nilsen brings South Dakota’s total titles at the meet to four since the program began sending athletes in 2012. Nilsen vaulted 19 feet, ¼ inch, to break the 19-foot barrier for the first time in 2019. He cleared the height six times in 2018. Competing in the collegiate section, Nilsen vaulted higher than the elite section filled with professional vaulters, which was won in 18-9 ¼.
Nilsen vaults to the top of the NCAA standings and second in the world with the mark.
A day after breaking the University of South Dakota record in the high jump, junior Zack Anderson finished fifth in Section A at the Texas Relays. He cleared 7-0 ¼.
On Friday, South Dakota junior Helen Falda vaulted 14 feet, 3 ½ inches, to take over the top spot in the NCAA standings. She captured Section B of the women’s pole vault at the Texas Relays with the third-attempt make. Falda sits third in South Dakota program history with the mark, narrowly missing her personal best of 14-4 ½ from her time at UT Arlington.
South Dakota also had a contingent of athletes competing at the Bobcat Invitational on Saturday.
Sophomore Macy Heinz placed fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.36. She finished just a second off her best from earlier this season.
On Friday at the Bobcat Invitational, Anderson broke his own USD program record to win the men’s high jump Friday at the Bobcat Invitational hosted at Texas State this weekend.
Anderson cleared 7-2 ½, nearly an inch past his previous outdoor best, to win the event. Three Coyotes joined him in the top-six of the results. Senior Deshonn Brown returned from Texas Relays to jump for a second time on Friday, clearing 6-8 ¾ at Texas State for third place.
Junior Kianna Stewart finished runner-up in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Stewart crossed the finish line in 11:06.98.
Junior Nick Johnson took third in the pole vault after a jump-off, clearing 16-4 ¾.
South Dakota returns to Vermillion to host the South Dakota Challenge next Saturday at the Lillibridge Track Complex.
Northwestern wins women's BV Invite
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Northwestern women's team scored 196 points and claimed the Buena Vista Invite on Saturday.
Buena Vista was second with 148 points, Morningside was third with 129 points and Briar Cliff was sixth with 23 points.
On the men's side, Dakota State got by Northwestern for the title. DSU scored 163 points, Northwestern had 141. Buena Vista was third with 138, Briar Cliff was fourth with 68 and Morningside was fifth with 63 points.
In the women's events, Northwestern's Rebekah Muilenburg won the 800-meter run in 2:28.14. Kassidy De Jong won the 1,500-meter run in 5:10.83. MacKenzie Keune won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.10 seconds. Chantel Groen won the long jump with a distance of 16-feet, 10.5 inches. Shirley Reginald won the triple jump with a distance of 30-9.25. Rebecca Bindert won the discus with a toss of 116-8.
Morningside's Sonora Foresman won the 400-meter dash in 1:03.92. Foresman was also part of the 4x400 relay team with Aurora Arevalo, Brianna Sleezer and Rose Pelelo-Ray, which finished in first place in 4:21.84. Arevalo also won the high jump after clearing 5-2.25. Morgan Roberts won the steeplechase in 13:44.32. Kati Kneifl won the javelin throw with a distance of 134-10.
Buena Vista's Emily Hoesing won the 5,000-meter run in 19:46.88. Autumn Wolf won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.71. The team of Jade Hays, Christian Jackson, Brittini Thomas and Kylie Johnston won the 4x100 relay in 51.76.
In the men's events, Northwestern's Perkins Aiyegbeni won the 400-meter dash in 52.04. Dylan Hendricks won the 5,000-meter dash in 15:39.94. Justus Adams won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.19. Kyle Bakker won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.59. Jackson Johnson won the high jump after clearing 6-10.25. Carter Behler won the javelin throw with a distance of 159-1.
Briar Cliff's Collin Glazek won the 100-meter dash in 11.16 and then he won the 200-meter dash in 22.49. Kalen Murray won the triple jump with a distance of 42-9.5.
Morningside's Zach Ambrose won thmeter0-mter dash in 2:06.19. Ambrose was also part of the 4x400 relay team with Chase Hiser, Dylan Lindstrom and Logan Roberts as they won the event in 3:32.11.
Buena Vista's Garrett Bates won the pole vault after clearing 12-5.5. Chase Bonner won the shot put with a toss of 48-9.5. Shelmund Mercalina won the hammer throw with a distance of 162-9.