COLLEGE TRACK ROUNDUP: USD women beat SDSU, Concordia hosts meet

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota track and field split with in-state rival South Dakota State in a dual meet on Saturday held at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The Coyotes ran away with the women’s title, scoring 77 points to the Jacks 51. The Jackrabbits took home the men’s title with 73 points to the Yotes 62.
South Dakota’s women grabbed event titles in 11 of the 14 events contested.
Highlighting the event titles was sophomore Carly Haring’s victory in the high jump. She cleared a personal best 5-10.75 to move to second on South Dakota’s all-time charts behind All-American Megan Glisar.
Coyote freshmen sprinters Erin Kinney and Sara Reifenrath raced to event titles in their first collegiate competition. Kinney clocked 7.68 seconds for 60 meters. The time lands her in sixth on USD’s all-time charts. Reifenrath, named a preseason athlete to watch out of Hartington, Nebraska, took the 200-meter title in 24.48 seconds. The time ranks fourth in program history.
Junior Josephine Starner, who already owns the third-best javelin mark in school history, moved onto the top-10 in the indoor shot put on Saturday. Starner captured the shot put title in 48-5.5 for the fourth-best mark in program history.
The only Coyote to win multiple individual events was senior distance runner Jonna Bart. Bart swept the mile and 3,000 meters. She led a pack of Coyotes in the mile, winning in 5:08.72, and followed-up with a winning time of 10:25.39 in the 3,000 meters.
Junior Deidra Marrison snagged the women’s pole vault title in 13-5.5. South Dakota’s vault squad, which ranked No. 2 in the nation a year ago, swept the first eight spots in the event.
Senior Callie Henrich won the weight throw in 60-8.75. Her personal best of 65-7 ranks second on USD’s charts.
Without an open 400 race at the meet, senior Alli Wroblewski jumped up in distance and captured an event title in the 800 meters with a winning time of 2:18.47.
Wroblewski also competed on the Coyotes’ winning 4x400-meter relay. Senior Danielle Thompson, sophomore Madison Jochum and Reifenrath joined her to clock a time of 3:53.13.
The Coyote men took home event titles in five of the 14 events.
All-American Brithton Senior got the Coyotes going with a victory in the 60-meter hurdles. He clocked 8.04 seconds in the event.
Junior Merga Gemeda took first in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:00.12.
Freshman Jacob Jenkins leaped 46-1.25 to capture the triple jump in his first collegiate meet.
Zack Anderson took first in the high jump. Anderson leaped 7-0.5.
South Dakota edged out State in the men’s 4x400-meter relay by .01. The Coyotes’ relay included sophomore Ardell Inlay, senior Zach Renken, Senior and freshman Demar Francis. The quartet clocked 3:25.94 with Francis taking the anchor.
CONCORDIA EARLY BIRD: Concordia held the first indoor track and field meet of the season on Saturday.
Dordt's Emma Bakker won the 400-meter dash in 57.42 seconds and Mika Kooistra won the 600-meter run in 1:36.52. Jordan DeGroot won the 3,000-meter run in 10:32.66.
Morningside's Emalee Fundermann won the 1,000-meter run in 3:00.38 and Kristine Honomichl won the 1-mile run in 5:19.99.
Fundermann was part of Morningside's winning 4x800 relay team with Jo McKibben, Tenna Beel and Payton Boer. They finished in 9:32.34.
In the men's events, Northwestern's James Gilbert finished second in the 60-meter dash with a school-record time of 7.09 seconds. Gilbert also won the long jump with a district of 24-feet, 9-inches.
Dordt's Matthew Van Eps won the 800-meter run in 1:52.64. Trey Engen won the 1-mile run in 4:20.18.
Van Eps was part of Dordt's winning 4x400 relay team with Micah Brands, Payton Mauldin and Cole Zevenbergen. Their time was 3:18.15.
Morningside's Zach Ambrose crossed first in the 1,000-meter run in 2:32.53. Connor Ritz won the 3,000-meter run in 9:02.01.
MIDLAND HALF MARATHON: Northwestern's Dylan Hendricks won the Midland half marathon on Saturday, finishing in a time of 1 hour, 10 minutes and four seconds. He met the national auto mark as teammate Jakob VanDerWerff, who finished third in 1:11.16.
Northwestern's Hunter Koepke won the women's half marathon race in 1 hours, 28:15, meeting the NAIA auto mark.
