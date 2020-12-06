COLLEGE TRACK ROUNDUP: USD women beat SDSU, Concordia hosts meet

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota track and field split with in-state rival South Dakota State in a dual meet on Saturday held at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

The Coyotes ran away with the women’s title, scoring 77 points to the Jacks 51. The Jackrabbits took home the men’s title with 73 points to the Yotes 62.

South Dakota’s women grabbed event titles in 11 of the 14 events contested.

Highlighting the event titles was sophomore Carly Haring’s victory in the high jump. She cleared a personal best 5-10.75 to move to second on South Dakota’s all-time charts behind All-American Megan Glisar.

Coyote freshmen sprinters Erin Kinney and Sara Reifenrath raced to event titles in their first collegiate competition. Kinney clocked 7.68 seconds for 60 meters. The time lands her in sixth on USD’s all-time charts. Reifenrath, named a preseason athlete to watch out of Hartington, Nebraska, took the 200-meter title in 24.48 seconds. The time ranks fourth in program history.

Junior Josephine Starner, who already owns the third-best javelin mark in school history, moved onto the top-10 in the indoor shot put on Saturday. Starner captured the shot put title in 48-5.5 for the fourth-best mark in program history.