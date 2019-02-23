BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Samara Spencer was named the Summit League Field Championship MVP and junior Zack Anderson broke a meet record to highlight the Coyotes on day two of the Summit League Championships inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
South Dakota finished runner-up in the women’s team race with 146.5 points, while North Dakota State claimed the title with 214.
The Coyote men took third in the team race with 112 points. South Dakota State edged out North Dakota State 220 to 207 for the title.
Spencer earned the Summit League’s Field Championship MVP for the second time in three years. She totaled 28 points, with 20 in the field events, over the two-day meet. Spencer won the long jump on Friday and added another pair of all-Summit finishes today. She finished runner-up in the 60 meters in 7.56 seconds and placed third in the triple jump in 39-8 ¾. She also took fifth in the high jump, clearing 5-6 ½.
Anderson leaped 7 feet, 2 ¼ inches, to break the six-year-old Summit League Championships meet record in the high jump. The junior also took three shots at 7-5, narrowly missing his third try. Anderson’s personal best of 7-3 ¾ from earlier this season ranks 10th in the NCAA.
The Coyotes set three Summit League Championship meet records this weekend. Junior Chris Nilsen set a record in the pole vault and senior Lara Boman broke the weight throw record on Friday.
Sophomore Danielle Thompson finished runner-up in the 400 meters with a personal best clocking of 56.22 seconds. The time ranks fifth in USD history.
Junior Helen Falda placed second in the women’s pole vault with a height of 13-9. Sophomore teammate Landon Kemp also earned all-league honors in third place with a jump of 13-3.
While he placed third in the race, sophomore Aleksi Rosler clocked the second-fastest time by a Coyote ever in the 400 meters. He crossed the finish line in 47.25 seconds. Rosler also outkicked North Dakota State’s anchor in the 4x400-meter relay to give the Coyotes second place in 3:15.53. Senior Brennan Schmidt, junior Habib Jallow and junior Sal Fidone joined him on the relay.
Senior Megan Billington earned all-Summit honors in the 5,000 meters with a third-place finish in 16:59.59.
Finishing behind Spencer in the 60 meters was teammate junior Tasheka Gordon in third.
Senior Eldon Warner placed third in the mile to earn all-league honors with a time of 4:11.61.
Boman and junior Nilsen broke Summit League Championship meet records on Friday inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
It was an intense weight throw competition on the women’s side with the meet record being broken by four different athletes on Friday afternoon. Boman emerged victorious, launching the weight a two-foot personal best of 72 feet, 6 ½ inches. The throw improves her own USD school record and ranks ninth in the NCAA this season.
Nilsen improved his own meet record with a clearance of 18-10 ¼. The height marks his best jump of the indoor season and ranks third in the NCAA. Junior Nick Johnson earned all-league honors with a third-place finish after clearing 16-11.
Junior Samara Spencer became the first Coyote woman to win the long jump at the Summit League Championships. She brought home the title with a leap of 19-7 ½.
Senior Ethan Fenchel threw a personal best of 69-2 ½ in the weight throw. The mark ranks 19th in the NCAA and improves USD’s program record.
Senior Eldon Warner finished runner-up in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:20.45 to earn all-Summit League honors.
Senior Joe Reagan earned all-Summit honors in the men’s long jump with a leap of 24-1 ½ for third place.
Both the men’s and women’s distance medley relays finished in third place for all-Summit League honors.
Sophomore Morgan Lawler took the 1,200-meter leg on the women’s side, sophomore Alli Wroblewski ran 400 meters, junior Ellie Wilson took the stick for 800 meters and freshman Haley Arens anchored the Coyotes on the mile leg. The relay clocked 12:14.71.
The men’s relay consisted of sophomore Cole Streich, junior Sal Fidone, sophomore Kallo Arno and senior Jacob Simmons clocking 10:25.81.
South Dakota wraps up the indoor season with a handful of athletes competing at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 8-9 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Wayne State women fourth, men fith at NSIC
MANKATO, Minn. -- The Wayne State women's team sits in fourth place at the Northern Sun Conference indoor track championships and the men are in fifth place.
O’Neill native Mikayla Marvin continued her season improvement by claiming the conference title in the pole vault with a new school record mark of 11’ 11 ¾”.
In the weight throw, redshirt freshman Mckenzie Scheil earned All-NSIC honors, tied for second with a top throw of 58’ 10 ½”.
On the men's side, Sophomore Cade Kalkowski and junior Dylan Kaup led WSC with a 1-2 finish in the weight throw. Kalkowski was the conference champion in the event with a top mark of 66’ 1 3/4” with Kaup right behind with an NCAA provisional mark of 64’ 3 ¼” that makes him 13th in NCAA Division II.