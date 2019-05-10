MACOMB, Ill. — On the final day of the Summit League track and field championships, the Coyote women finished runner-up in the team race with 189.5 points, while the Coyote men took third with 155.5 points.
South Dakota junior Zack Anderson set a new school record and broke the championship meet record in the process. He was one of three Coyotes to win league titles on the final day inside Hanson Field.
Anderson leaped 7 feet, 4.25 inches, to win the high jump for the third-straight year and broke a 17-year-old Summit championship meet record. His new personal best height ties for fourth in the NCAA this spring. Anderson led the Coyotes to a podium sweep and 30.5 points in the men’s high jump. Freshman Jack Durst placed second with an outdoor best 7-1, the second-best height outdoors in program history. Senior Deshonn Brown joined them on the podium after clearing 6-10.75.
Junior Chris Nilsen earned the meet’s Most Outstanding Performer award after breaking his own meet record in the pole vault by a half-inch, vaulting 19-0.75. Nilsen handled a scare early in the competition at 17-9 ¼, but otherwise had clean first-attempt makes over every bar. Junior Ethan Bray finished runner-up at 17-9.25 for all-Summit honors. Classmate Nick Johnson jumped an outdoor best 17-1.5 to finish fourth. The height moves Johnson into qualifying position for the NCAA West Preliminary.
Not only did senior Eldon Warner win the 1,500-meter run on Saturday, but he finished runner-up in the 800 meters and took fourth in the 5,000 meters. His 23 points in the span of three hours tied for the second-most in the men’s competition. Warner was the first across the line in the 1,500 meters in 3:49.04. He added a personal best 1:51.43 for the 800 meters.
South Dakota tallied six Summit titles total. Senior Lara Boman captured the hammer throw on day one, while senior Kimmy Peterson took the pole vault and junior Britny Kerr won the high jump on day two. The Coyotes swept the four vertical jumps on the weekend.
Neck-and-neck with the leader down the home stretch, sophomore Macy Heinz finished runner-up in the 800 meters with a personal best time of 2:08.19. Heinz moves to second on USD’s all-time charts behind fellow South Dakota native Emma Ladwig.
Senior Ben Hammer and sophomore Jackson Coker took second and third, respectively, in the discus throw. Hammer sent the discus 177-6 while Coker threw 168-4.
With the fourth-most points on the women’s side with 22, Kerr followed up her high jump title Thursday with all-Summit honors in the triple jump. She placed third in 39-7.75. She also took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.16 seconds.
Both of the Coyote women’s relays earned all-Summit League honors with runner-up finishes.
The women’s 4x100-meter relay consisted of Samara Spencer, Karina Dufoe, Kerr, and Tasheka Gordon, who posted a time of 46.59 seconds.
Junior Hannah Draayer, Mallory Fine, Gerberding and Heinz combined for the second-place 4x400-meter relay in 3:47.80. Heinz passed defending champion North Dakota State on the final curve and came just short of catching Oral Roberts down the stretch.
Coyote student-athletes ranked in the top-48 of their respective events in the West Region at the conclusion of the conference meet weekend will advance to the NCAA West Preliminary held May 23-25 in Sacramento, California. The NCAA will officially announce qualifiers next week.
A-R-C CHAMPIONSHIPS: Buena Vista is sitting in seventh place in the men's standings with 21 points after the second day of the A-R-C championships in Cedar Rapids and the women are eighth with seven points.
Chase Bonner scored eight of the points on the men's side for the Beavers after finishing in second place in the shot put with a toss of 51-feet, 9.75-inches.
On the women's side, Brittini Thomas advanced in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.11 seconds, well ahead of her seed time of 15.54. She also advanced in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:05.87, ahead of her seed time of 1:07.13.