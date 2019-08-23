ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team earned a pair of three-set sweeps Friday at the Red Raider Classic at Northwestern College.
The Chargers (3-2) first defeated Wayland Baptist, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16, then in the afternoon, they swept Baker 25-15, 25-18 and 25-23.
Victoria Gonzalez led the Chargers with 12 kills in the win over the Pioneers, while Aubury Coleman and Grace Hanno both had five.
Delaney Meyer had 20 assists and Maureen Imrie earned 14.
Grace Whitlaw had two blocks against Wayland Baptist.
Wayland Baptist started out with a 4-0 lead in the third set, but the Chargers quickly erased it with a 5-1 run. Then, BCU strung 10 consecutive points to get out to a 20-15 lead, and it ended the match with five consecutive points.
Hanno had two aces in the final five points.
The Pioneers are playing with six players this weekend due to injuries and eligibility matters.
Gonzalez then earned 12 more kills in the afternoon win against Baker. Gonzalez also assisted on three blocks.
Analyse Stapleton had the lone solo block in the match.
Noel Phillips chipped in with eight kills.
Imrie had 19 assists, and Meyer had 17. Hanno led with 12 digs.
Northwestern 3, Wayland Baptist 0
The Red Raiders started out the season on a strong note.
Northwestern marched out to a 20-7 lead in the first set, then refused the Pioneers to score for the remainder of the set.
Makenzie Fink had two kills while Lacey Wacker had an assist toward the end of the set.
Northwestern went on two separate four-point rallies in the second set. Emily Strasser had three consecutive kills in the first rally, and Anna Wedel had two kills in the second four-point run.
The Red Raiders ended the match on an 8-1 run. Pella native A.J. Kacmarynski had five kills during that run and Strasser added two aces.
Wedel and Fink led the Red Raiders with 10 kills. It was Wedel's first match since suffering a stress fracture in her foot four matches into last season.
Wacker had 35 of her team's 37 assists.
Strasser ended up with 11 digs and five aces. Wacker had four aces.
Northwestern held Wayland Baptist to 12 total kills, eight by Kellie Kozak.
Corban 3, Dordt 0
The Defenders got down early in set one and trailed 9-6 after an Ava Van Soelen kill. The three point deficit grew to 12-6 before a Corinna Timmermans kill stopped the three-point run. Corban than went on a 4-0 tear to go up 16-7 and rode that difference to a 25-16 win.
A 10-5 start by Corban in set two put the Defenders on their heels and they would only get as close as 22-21 on a Jori Bronner kill but back to back Corban points put the Warriors back in the driver’s seat for an eventual 25-22 win.
Dordt held an early 6-4 lead in set two after Jessi De Jager put a kill away. A 5-0 run by the Warriors put them up for good and Corban earned the sweep with a 25-18 victory.
The Defenders defeated Corban in a four-set match in Sioux Center on Thursday.