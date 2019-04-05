ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Briar Cliff got a win in the opening set but saw No. 1 Missouri Baptist dig in to claim a 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 win in the semifinals of the men's AMGPKCAC tournament Friday evening.
The Chargers handed MBU its first set loss in nearly a month by leading the opening game most of the way. BCU's Riley Owen had a key block on set point to put his team up 1-0.
Briar Cliff kept things close in the second set, playing to a 17-17 tie before the Spartans went on a 5-0 run to take command and even the match. Another run, this time four straight points after an early 9-9 tie helped lift MBU in the fourth game to take a 2-1 match lead and it took an early advantage and cruised through much of the final set.
Luka Cajic did most of the damage for the Spartans, logging 23 kills on a .486 attack rate and his team advanced to the tournament final with a 27-0 mark.
Daniel Borsi had a dozen kills to lead Briar Cliff while Jacob Ewart added seven kills and 18 assists. Enrique Barajas also had 15 assists and Noah Marasco-Ayau nine digs for the Chargers, who end their season with a 13-11 record.