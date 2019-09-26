STORM LAKE, Iowa - Buena Vista recorded just its third victory over Central since 2003, sweeping the Dutch 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 in an American Rivers Conference volleyball match held at Siebens Fieldhouse Thursday.
Sydney McLaren had a match-high 10 kills with just one error while Katie Serkiz added nine kills and Camryn McClintock seven. Taylor Wedermeyer also had 34 assists and Summer Goss 19 digs for the Beavers (4-10 overall and 1-1 ARC).
The Beavers also had 3-0 wins over Central in Storm Lake during the 2017 and 2014 seasons. The Dutch are now 12-4 overall and also 1-1 in conference matches.
Late Wednesday
You have free articles remaining.
TEXAS 3, IOWA STATE 1: Despite being down two starters, Iowa State battled hard before falling to No. 6 Texas 25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 Wednesday night at Gregory Gymnasium.
Iowa State (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) was without the services of starting setter Piper Macuk and libero Michal Schuler, both of whom suffered injuries at Iowa on last Saturday. Leading the way for ISU in the match was Josie Herbst, who posted a season-best 15 kills and a career-high nine digs. Avery Rhodes had a strong night, notching 10 kills at .467 hitting and a team-best three blocks. Jenna Brandt, starting at setter for Mauck, had 41 assists, seven digs and two aces.
Texas is now 7-2 overall and was also playing its Big 12 opener. Micaya White had a match-high 19 kills for the Longhorns.