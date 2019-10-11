SEWARD, Neb. — Once the Concordia (Neb.) volleyball team grinded out a second-set win over Morningside on Friday, the Bulldogs pulled away from there.
The Bulldogs clinched a four-set win over the Mustangs. Morningside won the first set 25-21, then Concordia swept the next three sets 28-26, 27-25 and 25-18.
Morningside led 21-14 in the second set, but the Bulldogs tied things up at 24-24. Tara Callahan earned the set-clinching kill in the second.
Concordia took the lead in the fourth set at 9-8, but Morningside tied the match at 18-18, thanks to an attack error by Camryn Opher. Kalee Wiltfong ended that set with a kill.
Caitlin Makovicka led Morningside with 12 kills while Emma Gerber had 10.
Callie Alberico had 24 assists.
SOUTH DAKOTA 3, NDSU 2: South Dakota scored the final 11 points of a decisive fifth set to deny North Dakota State's upset bid to win a 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 15-25, 15-5 decision in a Summit League volleyball match played Friday.
The win was the 14th straight for the Coyotes, who got a combined 31 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke and Sami Slaughter. Juhnke had 16 kills and a dozen digs while Slaughter had 15 kills and hit at a .394 attack rate.
Maddie Wiedenfeld also was in double digits for kills with 10 and had 11 digs for USD and Anne Rasmussen led the Coyotes (17-1 overall and 6-0 Summit) with 20 digs. Setter Madison Jurgens had 47 assists for the winners.
NDSU (7-10 overall and 2-3 Summit) also got 16 kills from Syra Tanchin and 13 from Alexis Bachmeier.
WAYNE STATE 3, WINONA STATE 1: Wayne State College recorded 11 blocks and forced an opponent season-high in attack errors (30) as the Wildcats recorded a 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory Friday evening at 19th-ranked Winona State. The Wildcats, ranked 15th, are now 14-2 on the season and 5-2 in the NSIC while the host Warriors drop to 12-3 and 4-3.
Winona State got back into the match in the second set, recording 17 kills and a .343 attack percentage to top the Wildcats 25-19 to even the match. Beller and Kelsie Cada each had four kills to pace the ‘Cats in the set.
Wayne State took control of the match with a dominant third set, recording eight blocks to go with three service aces as the Wildcats cruised to a 25-16 set win. WSC forced 10 total errors on Winona State in the set, holding the Warriors to a .023 attack percentage.
The ‘Cats finished the match with efficient attacking and strong defense as WSC took down the Warriors by another 25-16 set score to win the match 3-1.
Wayne State hit .370 in the set (13 kills and just three errors) while forcing another eight Winona State attack errors. Hope Carter produced two service aces in a stretch of three WSC points while the ‘Cats took control of the set when forcing four consecutive Winona State attack errors to thwart any Winona State comeback.
LORAS 3, BUENA VISTA 2:
NORTHERN IOWA 3, BRADLEY 1: Northern Iowa's volleyball team rode its depth and balance to a 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Bradley Friday night at the McLeod Center.
The Panthers opened with a 25-18 win and after Bradley evened the match 25-22, UNI won 25-19 and 25-18 to improve to 12-8 overall and 6-0 in MVC action. The Braves fell to 7-9 and 3-2.
Bradley hit .100 or less in three of the four sets and finished with 27 attack errors. UNI hit just .211 for the match with 22 errors but had four players with double-digit kills and five with 10 or more digs.
Kate Busswitz had 14 kills and four solo blocks, Karlie Taylor had 14 kills, 19 digs and two blocks, Emily Holterhaus added 11 kills and Inga Rotto chipped in 10 kills and four blocks. Abbi Staack had 17 digs and Rachel Koop's stat line included 47 assists, 11 digs, three kills and two aces.