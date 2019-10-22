{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, S.D. - Dakota State got 10 kills apiece from Barbara Briceno and Hanna Jellema and defeated Briar Cliff 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13 in a non-conference volleyball match played Tuesday evening.

After splitting the first two sets, Dakota State (15-8) hit at a .212 attack rate in the third set and .294 in the fourth to earn the win.

Briar Cliff (13-14) got 10 kills from Noel Phillips and Victoria Johnson. Delaney Meyer had 21 assists while Grace Hanno and Harlee Wagoner had 14 digs apiece for the Chargers, who host Concordia Friday.

